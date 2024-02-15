Snow returns to New England after Nor'easter storm disrupted schools and travel

Workers clear the sidewalk of snow in downtown White Plains, New York Feb. 13, 2024.

Heavy snow will return to New England on Thursday after a potent Nor'easter disrupted travel and schooling earlier this week.

A developing storm system, which brought accumulating snowfall to the upper Midwest on Wednesday, will now impact the Great Lakes, according to the National Weather Service.

New England will face the system by Thursday night through Friday morning. Around 6 to 12 inches of snow is forecasted across upstate New York and into northern New England, the service reported.

A clipper system will bring a quick round of snow Thursday night. Accumulations of a coating to 3” possible with localized spots of 4” in the Berkshires. #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/yFjzknren9 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 14, 2024

Boston can expect up to 3 inches of snow Thursday night and 4 inches in the Berkshires rural region, the NWS said. Pennsylvania rain and snow showers will be accompanied by overnight wind gusts of around 30-45 mph north of Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, flurries dropped varying amounts of snow from Virginia to Massachusetts. Parts of Pennsylvania reported double-digit snow totals and Farmington, Connecticut saw 15.5 inches of snow. Zachary Iscol, commissioner of New York City Emergency Management, said the city had not seen that much snow in two years.

Meanwhile, the Central Plains to the Ohio Valley will face showers and some thunderstorms, as well as more snow from a system developing across the mid-South by Friday afternoon, the NWS reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heavy snow hits Northeast after storm makes way through Midwest