SoHo hotel murder suspect accused of stabbing 2 in Arizona says he wanted to kill others

A man accused of killing a woman in New York City before attempting to rape a McDonald's employee in Surprise earlier this month sought to rape and murder sex workers along with killing members of his own family, officials say.

Raad Almansoori, 26, sat wearing an orange jumpsuit with his arms and legs shackled in Maricopa County Superior Court on Monday afternoon during an evidentiary hearing where his attorney sought to modify his release conditions.

But the judge denied Almansoori bond at his initial appearance.

At the hearing, which lasted a little more than an hour, a Maricopa County prosecutor and Almansoori's attorney questioned Detective Jeremy Goebel with Surprise police, who investigated a case where Almansoori is alleged to have stabbed a woman in the neck multiple times.

Almansoori was eating at a McDonald's near Greenway and Reems roads in Surprise when an 18-year-old woman working at the restaurant entered the bathroom. Documents report that video surveillance showed Almansoori following the woman into the bathroom, where he banged on the woman's locked stall before crawling underneath the door.

Goebel said Almansoori brandished a BB gun, which Goebel said looked like a real handgun, and pepper-sprayed the woman before stabbing her at least three times in the neck after she screamed. Almansoori then fled south and stole a 2005 Toyota Camry near Sarival Avenue and Acoma Drive, according to police.

He said the stolen Camry's license plate was scanned and pinged multiple times near Scottsdale Fashion Square mall shortly before Scottsdale officers stopped Almansoori and arrested him.

Goebel said the woman had to be airlifted to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale where she underwent surgery. Medical staff told police that the woman was in critical condition due to her jugular being nicked.

After the surgery, Goebel said the woman described Almansoori to him and said his eyes looked "evil." The woman told Goebel that she feared Almansoori was trying to rape her based on the location he cornered her.

Authorities tie Almansoori to Phoenix stabbing day before

Kathleen Campbell, a prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, also asked Goebel to share what he knew about another stabbing of a woman in Phoenix that occurred the day before the Surprise stabbing.

Goebel said Phoenix police responded to the area of Glendale and 19th avenues to reports of a robbery. Goebel said a 22-year-old woman was sitting in her car when Almansoori demanded she let him into the car. Goebel said Almansoori told police he planned to drive somewhere remote to kill and rape her as he found her attractive.

The woman, who worked at a nearby Starbucks, used her headset that she normally used to take to-go orders to alert her colleagues to the attempted carjacking and to call police. Goebel said Almansoori stabbed the woman once in the neck area and attempted to stab her in the head but was unsuccessful and later fled the scene on foot.

Almansoori tells investigators his 'first murder' was in New York

Almansoori was also suspected in the February fatal assault of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, at a Manhattan hotel in SoHo, according to the New York Times.

Goebel said Almansoori described to him in detail about how he tried to kill Oleas-Arancibia after he felt she shorted him on time for paid sex and ripped him off. Goebel said Almansoori told him he tried to break Oleas-Arancibia's neck as he choked her, stomped on her head several times, and later put a sock over her head in an attempt to suffocate her.

Goebel said Almansoori described Oleas-Arancibia's death as his "first murder" as he didn't know whether the 18-year-old and 22-year-old he admitted to stabbing survived their injuries. Before the interview, Goebel said Almansoori spoke with other officers and said he figured they were looking for him based on the New York homicide.

Almansoori said he was in Arizona for roughly 10 days and decided to go to Surprise after stabbing the Phoenix woman.

Almansoori told police his mission was to 'find love'

Goebel said Almansoori's motivations behind his alleged crimes were due to his failed attempts at finding someone who would love him.

"He stated that he's been seeking to find love his whole life and hasn't been able to find it," Goebel said. "He had said numerous times throughout my occasion in my interview with him that nobody loves him. His mother doesn't love him. His family doesn't love him. That every attempt he's made with the opposite sex has not been successful."

Goebel said Almansoori later described himself as "addicted to sex."

Goebel added that Almansoori got into an argument with a woman in Florida whom he described as a girlfriend and choked her after she didn't listen to him before stealing her car. In an interview with The Arizona Republic, the woman said they were coworkers and not in a relationship. Goebel said Almansoori believed the assault and sexual assault charges against him were dropped and that he was on release for only the stolen vehicle charge.

Almansoori also told police he planned to kill his father and stepmother before burning their house down, but wanted to wait until his sister was out of the area.

Dakota Johnson, Almansoori's attorney, noted that his client had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and reported hearing voices in the past, though Goebel said Almansoori gave him logical answers during their interview.

At the end of the proceeding, Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Lindsey Coates sided with the prosecution, saying that no combination of release conditions ensures the safety of the victims or community at large.

Almansoori's next scheduled court proceeding is a preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning.

Quarrel over extradition generates national headlines

Almansoori's case garnered national headlines after Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced last week that she would not extradite Almansoori back to New York and accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being soft on crime.

"Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA, I think it's safer to keep him here and keep him in custody so he cannot be out doing this to individuals in our state or county or anywhere else," Mitchell said during a press conference last week.

Bragg’s office lambasted Mitchell’s announcement and asserted that Almansoori’s extradition wasn’t a decision for her to make.

Mitchell's behavior "cheapens justice and does not center the victims. It's inappropriate," Bragg said. "I've done this for 20 years and I've never seen anything like this."

Bragg said during a news conference last week that he was willing to speak with Mitchell regarding the extradition.

“I hope facts, reason and law will prevail,” he said, adding, “Both cases are important.”

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at perry.vandell@gannett.com or 602-444-2474. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @PerryVandell.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NYC murder suspect Raad Almansoori in Arizona court over 2 stabbings