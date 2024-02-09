Somerville man charged with 'violent and horrific' murder will remain in jail until trial

SOMERVILLE – David Shroitman, the borough man accused of the "horrific" murder of 27-year-old Maryrose Fealey on Jan. 30, will remain in jail through his trial.

Superior Court Judge Jonathan Romankow ruled Friday that Shroitman, charged with stabbing Fealey 37 times in front of her North Bridge Street home a few blocks from the courthouse, will remain jailed for what he called a "violent and horrific" act.

The judge called Shroitman an "extremely dangerous individual" who should remain incarcerated because he poses a "grave risk" to the community.

The courtroom at the Somerset County Courthouse was filled by members of Fealey's family and supporters in the community. Security was tight as more than a half dozen Somerset County Sheriff's Officers, including Sheriff Darrin Russo, were in the courtroom.

David Shroitman, charged with the murder of Maryrose Fealey, appears in Superior Court in Somerville for a detention hearing on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Outside the courthouse there were posters with the mug shot of Shroitman and the words, "No bail, rot in Hell." Other posters pictured Fealey with the phrase, "Justice for Maryrose Fealey."

Public Defender Emma Pallarino, representing Shroitman, told the judge that Shroitman had "significant mental health problems" and suffers from migraines.

Shroitman, 27, who has no criminal record, is a 2022 Rutgers Business School graduate, Pallarino said, and has been employed full-time for two years.

Posters outside the Somerset County Courthouse during the detention hearing for David Shroitman, charged with the murder of Maryrose Fealey.

Somerset County Assistant Prosecutor Gerard Tyrell told the judge that the investigation into the murder is ongoing.

He also said there was "no evidence of a romantic relationship" between Shroitman and Feeley.

Tyrell noted that in a search of Shroitman's Brookside Gardens apartment, police found a "manifesto" that included a step-by-step plan for the murder.

