When is Spring Break 2024 for Brevard schools, Florida colleges? Here are the schedules

It’s getting to the time of year where tourists from up north descend upon the Space Coast and local families pack up and head elsewhere for some relaxation.

It’s almost spring break.

For most of Brevard County students, their week off is March 25-29, which means students go back the day after Easter. Those are the dates for Brevard Public Schools as well as private schools like Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Melbourne Central Catholic and Ascension Catholic School.

Eastern Florida State College's spring break is March 25-31, and UCF is out March 18-23.

