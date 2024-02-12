Storm repairs to damaged levee, roads to cost millions; Ventura County proclaims emergency

Last week's storm caused an estimated $40 million in damages after days of rain washed out roads and the bank of a levee in Ventura County.

Hundreds of local homes were under evacuation orders and warnings during one of the strongest storms of the season. Highways and streets closed as they flooded with water, mud and rocks. The county's Lockwood Valley and Matilija Canyon roads above Ojai were particularly hard hit.

On Thursday, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff signed a local emergency proclamation. The move helps public agencies respond quickly during emergencies and seek state and federal disaster assistance. The county Board of Supervisors is expected to consider ratifying the document at a special meeting Tuesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed an emergency for eight counties, including Ventura, before the brunt of the wind and rain hit Feb. 4.

The storm triggered debris flows on Matilija Canyon Road, a rural route pummeled just a year ago. Last January, the remote canyon community was cut off by storms that dropped as much as 18 inches in just over 24 hours in the mountains. Last week, close to 10 inches of rain was recorded in Matilija Canyon.

Last week's storm also damaged supports under a bridge near Fillmore, a stretch of the Santa Clara River levee, and a Ventura water pipeline near Foster Park. The pipe was uncovered in last year's storm.

Officials said repairs to the Santa Clara River levee alone could cost $8 million. The county likely will seek an emergency fix until more long-term repairs can be made.

Roughly a hundred residential properties also had damage, according to preliminary reports from the sheriff's Office of Emergency Services. One property had significant damage, but most had minor flooding, authorities said.

Overall, the damage was less severe than storms last January and on Dec. 21, OES Director Patrick Maynard said. The December downpour flooded homes and roads in Port Hueneme, Oxnard and parts of Ventura. Last week, rainfall totals climbed after several days of rain, but the intensity was generally more moderate, he said.

Find more information about storm-related closures at vcemergency.com.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Storm damage costs in Ventura County climb close to $40 million