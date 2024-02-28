Summerfield man charged with 2023 murder captured by sheriff's deputies

A Summerfield man accused of fatally shooting another man last year was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials said they received a tip that Joseph Edward Horrighs, a suspect in the shooting, was in the area of the 3300 block of Southeast 93rd Street. Deputies went to the area and saw Horrighs walking along the roadway. He was apprehended by deputies.

Horrighs was taken to the county jail, where he was booked on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

The 38-year-old convicted felon made his first appearance in front of County Judge Robert Landt on Wednesday morning.

In his brief courtroom encounter via Zoom from the county jail, Horrighs was told he will be held without bail.

Asked about a lawyer, Horrighs told the judge he plans to hire an attorney, but hasn't narrowed his selection.

His next court date is scheduled for April.

Grand jury

Horrighs' case was in front of a grand jury on Tuesday.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti presided over that proceeding, which was held at the Marion County Judicial Center. The hearing, which also covered two other cases, lasted roughly 2 1/2 hours.

After hearing the case, the grand jury decided to indict Horrighs on the murder charge. Grand juries meet in secret, so details are not available.

Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt is prosecuting the case.

With the indictment, deputies searched for Horrighs and eventually found him.

Victim's death

Horrighs is accused of shooting Darius Duntel Jones in late September 2023. Jones was 55 at the time of his death. The victim was less than two weeks away from his 56th birthday, officials said.

Authorities said around 10 p.m., deputies were called to the 2500 block of Southeast 174th Place to investigating a shooting.

Arriving at the location, they discovered Jones, who's from Summerfield, deceased near the roadway. He was found not far from his residence, deputies said.

Sheriff's deputies recorded 23 murders in 2023.

From their investigation, deputies felt Horrighs was connected with Jones' death. They continued with their investigation and were able to gather enough evidence that linked Horrighs to Jones' death.

Horrighs was released from prison on March 23, 2023 after serving time for drug possession, grand theft and fleeing a law enforcement official. His criminal record also includes grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Horrighs has served prison stints between 2007 and 2023, records indicate. Those same records show Horrighs' time spent away from prison lasted a year or two years.

