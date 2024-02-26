Super Tuesday in Memphis: Who is on the ballot and how to find your polling place

The first election of the year is coming up with the primary for General Sessions Court Clerk and Presidential Primary on the ballot for the Super Tuesday election.

Traditionally, Super Tuesday is the day that is seen to most accurately forecast how the presidential primaries will play out. Every four years, the contest is when millions of Americans in a wide swath of states head to their polling places.

Super Tuesday earned its nickname because it is the date the most states hold their primaries and caucuses ― meaning it’s also when the most delegates are at stake to earn the party nominations in the presidential election.

Shelby County voters will be able to select their Democratic nominee for the General Sessions Court Clerk but the Republican nominee has already been selected.

Lisa Arnold is the sole Republican candidate who met filing requirements. A former Shelby County criminal court clerk's office employee, Arnold will be the Republican nominee for general sessions court clerk and will appear on the Aug. 1 ballot.

When is Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday is March 5 and is viewed as a day that could significantly alter the course of the presidential primaries since the most delegates are at stake.

Who is on the Super Tuesday ballot in Memphis?

Shelby County residents will be casting their vote for the Democratic nominee for General Sessions Court Clerk as well as the Presidential Primary.

The Republican candidates who will appear on the ballot are:

Ryan Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

While some of those candidates have dropped out, they previously met the filing requirements and will still appear on the ballot.

Current President Joseph R. Biden is the sole Democratic nominee on the ballot in Shelby County.

Democratic candidates for General Sessions Court Clerk are:

Rheunte E. Benson

Joe Brown, incumbent

Shelandra Yvette Ford

Tami Sawyer

For the Democratic primary for General Sessions Court Clerk, the candidate who earns the most votes will go on to be on the Aug. 1 ballot.

Where can I vote in Memphis?

There are precincts located throughout the county for the March 5 election. The Shelby County Election Commission has a step-by-step guide for voters to find out where their voting location is.

Visit the election commission website to find how where your precinct for voting is located.

A full list of all the voting locations is also available on the commission's website.

How do I check voter registration in Memphis?

Checking your voter registration for the upcoming election can be done via the election commission website. On the website, click the "Voter" tab where there is a wealth of information about various voter questions.

The Tennessee Secretary of State also has a webpage where you can look up your voter registration information as well as find out where your precinct is located.

Other Memphis elections in 2024

The next opportunity for Memphians and Shelby County residents to cast their ballot will be on Aug. 1. The state and federal primaries for a multitude of positions will appear on the Aug. 1 ballot as well as County general elections.

Candidates have until April 4 to qualify for the races with a withdrawal deadline of April 11.

The final election of 2024 will be the general and municipal election on November 5.

