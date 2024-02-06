SWAT team arrests El Paso woman accused of shooting woman outside Mi Bar Cantina

A SWAT team arrested a 21-year-old El Paso woman at a home in the far East Side in connection with a shooting that wounded another woman outside Mi Bar Cantina over the weekend, police officials said.

Kaory Ramos was booked on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said on Monday. Ramos remains incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a $250,000 bond.

The shooting took place while Ramos was free on bond awaiting trial in August on a human smuggling-vehicle pursuit case, according to court records.

An investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit found that the gun violence occurred when a couple was having an argument at 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, outside Mi Bar Cantina in the Plaza las Misiones retail strip at 1441 N. Zaragoza Road.

A 30-year-old woman from West El Paso was arguing with her spouse in the parking lot when Ramos, who was in a vehicle, began arguing with the couple, according to police news statement.

"Ramos then pointed a handgun and began to fire multiple shots at the victim," who taken to a hospital with serious wounds, police stated. Ramos allegedly left the scene before the arrival of police. The name of the woman who was shot has not been disclosed.

The investigation eventually led police to a home in the far East Side, where the special weapons and tactics team took Ramos into custody, officials said.

Drug, migrant smuggling arrests

Jail records show that police had arrested Ramos on a drug possession charge and traffic warrants on Jan. 12. She was out of jail on $1,500 surety bond in that case.

In June, Texas state troopers had arrested Ramos following a vehicle chase during a human smuggling attempt. She was booked on charges of felony evading arrest in a vehicle and smuggling of persons for financial gain. She was released on a $25,000 surety bond on each case, records stated.

Ramos jail booking photo has not been released because the investigation continues.

