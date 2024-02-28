Tax package could expand renewable energy in New Mexico; Fossil fuels also supported

Energy regulators in New Mexico prepared to begin providing tax breaks to renewable energy projects in the state after lawmakers passed a bill to do so during the 2024 Legislative Session via a package of bills that also added tax exemptions for smaller oil and gas operators.

This came at a time of growth in the renewable energy sectors in the state, with leaders in Santa Fe hoping to bolster an industry they believed could help transition the state away from its dependence on fossil fuels.

Oil and gas revenue provided more than 40% of New Mexico’s budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which was developed during the session, but a tax package also passed by lawmakers sought to incentivize renewables as a growing source of energy and revenue for the state.

House Bill 252, the Omnibus Tax Package required New Mexico’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) to administer the tax programs, seeking to increase availability and affordability of renewable installations like rooftop solar panels.

The package also included credits for buying electric vehicles and chargers, expanded industrial revenue bonds to energy storage systems and added tax credits for geothermal heat pumps and electricity installations. A tax deduction was also added for gross receipts taxes paid for buying equipment needed for geothermal projects.

The package would cost New Mexico’s General Fund about $266 million annually, according to a report from the Legislative Finance Committee. EMNRD Deputy Secretary Dylan Fuge said the funds would help New Mexico prop up “clean energy” sources in alignment with the state’s agenda to reduce pollution.

“We welcome these tax credits, offering incentives for residents to adopt technologies that align with the governor’s vision of ushering New Mexico into a future powered by clean energy,” Fuge said.

Rebecca Stair, director of EMNRD’s energy conservation and management division said the solar tax credits especially a provision that raised the credits’ annual cap from $12 million to $30 million could help more New Mexicans receive the benefits of renewable energy.

“We advocated for these changes to the solar tax credit program out of a sense of fairness to New Mexico taxpayers who have missed out on this credit through no fault of their own,” she said.

The oil and industry also saw a tax benefit in the form of Senate Bill 64, which was included in the omnibus package and offered exemptions from severance taxes fossil fuel operators pay to extract oil and gas from New Mexico.

The exemption would apply to low-producing or “stripper wells” and was anticipated to cost New Mexico at least $9.7 million a year in uncollected taxes, along with an about $200,000 annual cost to EMRND to facilitate the bill.

Instead, the bill intended for owners of stripper wells, defined as producing no more than 1,000 barrels of oil per day, to use that money in collaboration with EMNRD's Oil Conservation Division (OCD) to make needed upgrades ensuring the wells are in compliance with state environmental requirements.

The Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) also noted that the exemption would support stripper wells continuing to operate, despite the stronger environmental risk they pose without being plugged and financial liability to the New Mexico State Land Office when abandoned.

The wells are also older, frequently passed from larger to smaller oil companies when the wells near the end of their productivity – companies that could lack the financial stability of the majors they buy the wells from.

The State estimated there were about 1,700 such abandoned wells across New Mexico. State agencies often lack funding to plug and remediate the lands that host such wells when bonds operators are required to buy before a well is drilled are insufficient.

“Because stripper wells create more environmental and fiscal legacy concerns for the agency, the bill could result in future financial liability for the State Land Office with respect to the plugging and remediation of these wells when companies are unable or unwilling to close out operations and appropriately cleanup sites,” the LFC report read.

House Bill 133, which would have allowed the State to increase minimum bonds, passed multiple committees but sat on the House Floor without getting a vote as the session ended Feb. 16.

This could have led to more money in New Mexico’s Oil and Gas Reclamation Fund, which the OCD uses to pay for well remediation, read the HB 133 LFC report.

The bill’s increase to OCD’s blanket financial assurance requirement has no estimable direct revenue impact, since the state only receives bonds that are forfeited. It may, however, eventually affect the balance of the oil reclamation fund, which is OCD’s source of funding for plugging orphan wells beyond the costs covered by operators’ financial assurance.

