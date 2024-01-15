Tennessee power outage map: Track winter storm outages statewide

Winter weather has hit the state of Tennessee with snow and below-freezing temperatures settling in for the week ahead.

A storm system has engulfed much of the United States, dumping snow and rain over communities, creating hazardous travel conditions, travel delays and some power outages.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, about 827 power outages were reported across Tennessee. Track the latest outages in the map below.

Tennessee power outage map

Tennessee weather watches, warnings

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee power outage map: See totals after winter storm hits state