Tired of photo ops, mayors and governors demand real action from Biden's border trip

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall, Dec. 12, 2023, in New York. Adams, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, called for expanded cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities, attacking the current city policies limiting such communication as detrimental to public safety.

On the same day President Joe Biden announced he's headed to the southern border this week, the New York City Fire Department discovered 40 West African migrants cramped into a small Queens basement behind a furniture store sleeping in dangerous conditions.

It was the latest troubling scene from a migrant humanitarian crisis that has forced New York City to provide housing and other care for 180,000 asylum seekers who have arrived since the spring of 2022.

Mayor Eric Adams, an outspoken Democratic critic of Biden's handling of the border crisis, said his administration has worked to find safe shelter for the migrants and prevent tent cities from being erected like elsewhere in the country.

Adams has long insisted the greater focus needs to be "the source of this."

"We're going to do our job," Adams said Tuesday. "But we should be asking the national government: Why is this happening to Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington?"

Biden heads to Brownsville, Texas on Thursday − his second trip to the U.S.-Mexico border of his presidency − in the most public display yet of his new get-tough strategy on immigration. It will produce a striking split screen with former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner to win the Republication nomination, who is set to visit Eagle Pass, Texas, 325 miles way on the Rio Grande River.

Yet beyond the theater of dueling appearances, Democratic mayors of major U.S. cities overwhelmed by the influx of migrants say they want the trip to finally lead to action − whether that's legislatively or unilaterally.

In New York City, for example, Adams has sought ways to expedite the permit process for migrants to work legally and asked the federal government to better coordinate the resettlement of migrants in cities like his.

"I'm really hoping that when the president goes down to the border on Thursday, he will see what more support, possibly through executive action, can occur so that we don't have people making desperate decisions," said Anne Williams-Isom, New York City's deputy mayor of Health and Human Services.

President Joe Biden walks along the US-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023. President Biden will visit the US-Mexico border in Texas on February 29, 2024, the White House announced, in the Democrat's latest bid to regain control over soaring illegal immigration ahead of November's elections.

Republican governors push back at Biden over border

Biden has embraced tougher rhetoric on the border. Ahead of the 2024 election, he's shifted politically from defense to offense on an issue that has historically hurt Democrats. Biden has sought authority to "shut down" the border when it becomes overwhelmed and acknowledged for the first time that the border is not secure.

During his trip to Brownsville, Biden is expected to keep his foot on the gas: blaming congressional Republicans for inaction after they killed bipartisan legislation this month − at Trump's urging − that would have created some of the most aggressive border restrictions in years.

Biden promised to remind Americans "every day between now and November" after the border bill died in the Senate that "the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends."

Denver, among other cities that have grappled with a massive influx of migrants, announced a reduction in parks and motor vehicle services this month to offset government costs required to take accommodate migrants.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, a Democrat, said the failure of the bipartisan border bill in Congress forced the unfortunate cuts − the first of more budget reductions to come.

Johnston told USA TODAY he hopes Biden's border visit "will inspire him to keep pushing House Republicans for the resources we need to bring relief and order to the border, provide critical support for cities like ours, and faster work authorization for migrants so they can support themselves.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston speaks during a press conference talking about the migrant crisis and the toll on United States cities at the United States Capitol.

The migrant crisis has also consumed statehouses across the country. During meetings last Friday at the White House between Biden and more than 40 governors across both parties, the border dominated discussion. Biden told members of the National Governors Association to "show a little spine" by urging their members of Congress in their state to support its page.

But Republican governors pushed back.

At the end of a closed-door meeting with governors, Biden called on Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, who had his hand raised during a question-and-answer session. Gianforte presented the president with an envelope with a 2021 letter inside signed by Republican governors endorsing a 10-point plan to "resolve the (border) crisis."

The plan includes several conservative-backed proposals such as ending "catch and release" and expanding deportation beyond Biden's current policies.

"Sir, with all due respect, 27 governors sent you this 10-point plan two and a half years ago," Gianforte said, recounting his message to Biden. "Do your job. Secure the border."

Biden took the envelope and responded, "I'll read this," according to Gianforte. The president then read aloud one of the suggestions. "He was dismissive of it," Gianforte said, recounting how Biden then moved into a long-winded answer that delved into several other topics.

Gianforte said the main message he took from the White House: It is Congress' fault for the situation at the border.

"Unfortunately, I think this may well be just a ceremonial visit to tick a box," Gianforte said of Biden's trip to Brownsville, "and another chance for him to try and blame Congress for his inability to do his job."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, center, and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, right, stand with fellow governors as they listen to Texas Gov Greg Abbott, seated left, during a news conference along the Rio Grande to discuss Operation Lone Star and border concerns, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

'Tired of hosting photo ops,' mayor in border state says

Biden's only other visit to the southern border during his presidency came in January 2023 to El Paso, Texas. The White House has declined to say whether Biden will be meeting with migrants or announcing any new policies during Thursday's trip. But Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden's press secretary, said "no executive action" can fully duplicate the bipartisan border bill.

Biden will discuss "the urgent need" to pass the border legislation and "reiterate his calls for congressional Republicans to stop playing politics," Jean-Pierre said.

Trump has pushed for mass deportations of undocumented immigrations border and promised a return to his hardline immigration policies, warning that immigrants are "positioning the blood" of the nation, echoing rhetoric used by Adolf Hitler.

The border bill that Republicans blocked at Trump's behest sought to establish a new “border emergency authority,” allowing the president to temporarily prohibit individuals from seeking asylum when daily crossings exceed a daily average of 4,000 in any one-week period.

Among other provisions, the bill would also fund 100 new inspection machines to detect fentanyl at the border, 1,500 Border Patrol Agents and customs officers and 4.300 new asylum officers to speed up the review of asylum claims.

People, mostly newly arrived migrants, receive an afternoon meal from Trinity Services and Food For the Homeless, across from Tompkins Square Park on January 24, 2024 in New York City. T

Biden is now exploring executive action under Section 212(f) of the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act to achieve similar restrictions on asylum-seekers trying to enter the U.S. illegally. But the White House has not made a decision or even determined whether Biden has the legal authority to restrict asylum-seekers.

Mesa, Arizona Gov. John Giles, a Republican, was among the 139 mayors who last November signed a letter urging Congress to support Biden's push for additional border funding. Giles said the bipartisan border bill that Republican members of Congress killed in February "would have had a significant impact in improving the situation − and now we'll see the situation get worse instead of better.”

Giles told USA TODAY he appreciates Biden and Trump visiting the border and “keeping the issue alive.” However, he said he’s disappointed that the migration surge is being exploited politically rather than treating it like a problem to be solved.

“I think those of us in border states are tired of hosting photo ops," Giles said. "It’s getting insulting because people are again weaponizing the issue and using it for their own political gain rather than solving the problem. And so it’s disappointing and it's very aggravating to see the border used as a backdrop for political purposes."

No one in the White House or Congress has figured out how to address the pace and swell of modern migration, as people arrive at the U.S. border in record numbers.

Biden has called on Mexico and its regional partners to stem the flow of migrants north. Biden has created new legal pathways to encourage migrants not to cross the border unlawfully. And he’s funneled resources to struggling nations to address the root causes of why people leave.

Trump has proposed more barriers at the border, from razor wire to fences, and mass deportations. Republicans in Congress have proposed sharply restricting access to the U.S. asylum system.

But the flows northward continue at a pace that has been mind-rattling for many Americans. A once-impenetrable jungle connecting North and South America has become a human highway. The Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama is now being trod through by half a million people annually – nearly all of them headed for the U.S. border.

Thurman Bartie, mayor of Port Arthur, Texas, in Southeast Texas said he believes Biden's visit to the border isn't just a photo opportunity.

"I actually believe that he is not just doing it for the photo op, but to maybe gain some knowledge as to what can be done because it’s a humongous, huge problem,” Bartie said, adding that he hopes members of Congress come up with a workable solution that “reaches across party ideologies.”

"We got human lives involved here,” Bartie said. "So I would hope that the Biden administration really does all they can to positively address the situation.”

Lauren Villagran from USA TODAY contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Governors and mayors want Biden's border visit to bring real change