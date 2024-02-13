Tired of winter? These are the cheapest round-trip flights from Newark Liberty

While February in North Jersey has been relatively mild so far, Tuesday’s snowstorm brought a reminder that we are still in the middle of winter — with more than a month until spring. Want to get away?

NorthJersey.com checked for the cheapest flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport for February and March and found you can reach a number of destinations for under $100 round-trip. And several are even in the sunny South.

The cheapest destination from Newark Liberty in February and March is Charleston, South Carolina, according to data from Hopper, the travel website that tracks airfares.

Hopper analysis found the cheapest destinations from Newark Liberty in February. Prices are round-trip, but not necessarily non-stop:

Charleston, South Carolina: $57.82

Detroit: $73.36

Nashville: $85.42

New Orleans: $90.19

Pittsburgh: $91.61

Indianapolis: $95.39

Fort Lauderdale: $95.67

The cheapest destinations from Newark in March are slightly different, with a few more warm-weather options on the list:

Charleston, South Carolina: $50.20

Pittsburgh: $68.19

Miami: $71.40

Fort Lauderdale: $71.42

Detroit: $72.91

Nashville: $80.19

New Orleans: $90.19

Atlanta: $96.18

Orlando: $99.34

Houston: $102

Charleston is the cheapest destination from Newark

On Expedia, NorthJersey.com found a $41 nonstop round-trip flight to Charleston, South Carolina on Spirit Airlines. The catch? Spirit charges fees for things that other airlines don’t always charge for. Want to pick your own seat? There’s a fee. Want to bring a carry-on bag? Fees start at $31. Want to check a bag? Fees start at $29. There are also cancellation and change fees.

If you’re in the mood for Atlanta, Spirit has a nonstop flight round-trip for $53, but the flight doesn’t leave until 3 p.m. from Newark. United has multiple nonstop flights to Atlanta through the day for $105. American has flights for $114 but they have layovers of varying lengths. Delta’s lowest round-trip nonstop fare to Atlanta is $146.

Lowest Newark flights to Florida

We found a roundtrip, nonstop flight from Newark Liberty to Miami for $58 for the dates March 5 to 13 on Spirit. The same extra fees apply.

Spirit also has $58 nonstop round-trip fares to Fort Lauderdale. United’s cheapest is $101, and Jet Blue is $102. American is $109 with layovers of one to two hours in Charlotte.

If you want to surprise your family with a last-minute trip to Orlando and Disney, Spirit has nonstop flights in March from Newark for $89. American’s lowest fare to Orlando is $141 — with a one-hour layover in Miami. And United has a nonstop for $156.

Nashville, Detroit, New Orleans

You can get to Nashville nonstop from Newark for $62 on Spirit Airlines.

Using the same March dates we found a $63 roundtrip flight to Detroit on Spirit, though the flight leaves at 9 p.m. and arrives at 11 p.m. Delta had a $135 round trip to Detroit, which included a free carry-on bag. Checked bags cost $30. There’s a cancellation fee and no changes are allowed.

If the New Orleans jazz scene is your thing, Spirit has nonstop round-trip flights from Newark in March as low as $82, but keep in mind their other fees. United has a nonstop for $134 and American has flights to New Orleans for $142, with a two and a half hour layover in Charlotte.

Los Angeles and Houston

Spirit has a $92 roundtrip ticket to Los Angeles, though there’s a stop in Fort Lauderdale and a two hour layover there. Their lowest nonstop to LAX is $107, if you don’t mind getting up early enough for a 6:47 a.m. departure.

You can flee to Houston for $93 nonstop round-trip on Spirit, though the flight leaves at 8 p.m. and arrives at Bush International at 11:12 p.m. If you want an earlier start United has a 12:30 p.m. nonstop for $146. American has a $154 ticket leaving at 7:07 a.m. but there’s a two-hour layover in Charlotte.

Other cities and the Caribbean on United

We also checked out United’s interactive fare map for other destinations around $200 or less from Newark. They have economy roundtrip fares to Boston for $137, though if you want more flexibility they have fully refundable economy tickets for $257.

The map showed that United’s lowest rate to Chicago is $149, to Dallas is $198 and to Phoenix is $207.

American has a similar interactive fare map.

If you want warmer options, United’s lowest fare to San Juan, Puerto Rico is $222, to Nassau in the Bahamas is $236, and to Aruba is $293.

Bon voyage!

