Are Todd and Julie Chrisley still in Florida prisons and will they get out early?

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are slated to leave prison earlier than anticipated.

According to prison records, the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars had their sentences reduced. The Chrisleys were found guilty of defrauding community banks of millions in fraudulent loans, which funded their luxurious lifestyle.

The Chrisleys shot to fame in the 2010's thanks to their hit series on USA Network, which followed the multimillionaire real estate tycoons and their family's lavish lifestyle in Atlanta and Nashville. The show drew in over 2 millions viewers by its eighth season and inspired spin-offs such as "Growing Up Chrisley" and "According to Chrisley."

Are Todd and Julie Chrisley still in prison?

Reality TV stars Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, pose for a photo at their Belle Meade home June 12, 2018.

Yes, the disgraced reality TV stars are still serving their prison sentences.

Why are the Chrisleys in prison?

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of committing tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in June 2022. Julie Chrisley was additionally convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

The couple were respectively sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison in November of 2022. In addition to their prison sentences, they each received an order of 16 months probation from U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta, news outlets reported.

When were they first indicted?

According to WSB-TV, Todd Chrisley, aged 54, was under state investigation in 2017 after it was exposed that he failed to pay Georgia income taxes for years.

Then in 2019, both Chrisleys were indicted in Georgia by a federal grand jury in Atlanta for 12 counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Accountant Peter Tarantino was also charged for conspiring and aiding the filing of a false tax return.

"Just because you're rich and on a TV show doesn't mean that the law is not going to come get you when you commit a federal crime," U.S. Attorney Byung J. BJay Pak said.

The couple settled their Georgia state tax-evasion charged later in October of 2019, yet they still dealt with the 12-count federal indictment.

Where are Todd and Julie Chrisley serving their sentences?

Pensacola Federal Prison Camp, where reality TV star Todd Chrisley began to serve his 12-year-prison sentence Jan. 17, 2023.

Todd began his 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola on Jan. 17 of this year.

The Pensacola prison is described as a "minimum security federal prison camp," according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. In 2009, Forbes listed FPC Pensacola as the second “cushiest” prison in America.

According to Forbes, FPC Pensacola’s proximity to NAS Pensacola is a rare and desirable feature for inmates due to having access to better jobs and recreational activities. The Tallahassee Democrat reported back in January that it had 350 male prisoners.

As for Julie, 50, she was originally slated to serve her time at the Federal Correctional Institute Marianna SCP in Jackson County, which is two hours away from FPC Pensacola. However, the matriarch was moved to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

It is not clear why she was instead rerouted to the Kentucky facility, with officials telling Insider that they could not share any information behind the switch-up.

"While we do not share the reasons why a specific inmate was designated or transferred to a particular correctional institution, we can share general information about the [Bureau of Prison's] designation process," the spokesperson said.

Will the Chrisleys get out early?

On Sept. 8, it was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons that the prison sentences of the Chrisleys were reduced.

Todd will be released on Jan. 22, 2033, two years sooner than his original sentence. Julie's sentence was reduced by 14 months and will now be released on Oct. 19. 2028.

As for why they were reduced, Jay Surgent, an attorney for the couple, told Entertainment Weekly that the couple have been "model inmates" and qualified for the reductions under the First Step Act. He also said that they could be eligible for further reductions when new sentencing guidelines take effect this month.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Todd, Julie Chrisley set to be released from prison early. Here's why