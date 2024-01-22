Trump calls DeSantis a 'really terrific person,' retires 'DeSanctimonious': Live updates

Donald Trump, who for months relentlessly ridiculed rival Ron DeSantis on the campaign trail, extended an olive branch after the Florida governor bowed out of the presidential race and endorsed his front-running campaign nemesis.

Trump, speaking Sunday night at a rally in Rochester, New Hampshire, described DeSantis as a "really terrific person" and lauded him for running a "great campaign" for the nomination.

“He was very gracious and he endorsed me,” Trump said. “I appreciate that, and I also look forward to working with Ron and everybody else to defeat crooked Joe Biden.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is the last major candidate who can derail a November rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden. But it was DeSantis who routinely led Trump in presidential polling after the Trump-led GOP struggled mightily in the 2022 midterm elections. DeSantis was a fundraising machine, and his staunch conservatism and calls for tight border control drew him the nickname "DeFuture."

But almost from the moment he formally announced his run in May, a series of technical issues and campaign gaffes bogged down his effort while fueling withering criticism from Trump. A distant second place in Iowa and low polling in New Hampshire appeared to seal DeSantis' fate, and he withdrew Sunday. Hours later Trump said he was dropping his nickname for the Florida governor.

"Will I be using the name Ron DeSanctimonious?" Trump said. "That name is officially retired."

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., on Jan. 20, 2024.

One day before the New Hampshire primary, Trump is appearing at a unique campaign venue: A courtroom in New York City. As he did last week, the Republican frontrunner is attending the defamation trial of writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of a sexual assault back in the 1990s. Trump, also accused of defaming Carroll about the attack, may testify on Monday. After a day in court, Trump is scheduled to fly back to New Hampshire for a primary-eve rally in Laconia that kicks off at 9 p.m.

− David Jackson

A year ago, DeSantis was one of the most prominent Republicans in the country. Briefly nicknamed "DeFuture," DeSantis was a prolific fundraiser and popular governor who seemed positioned to try to take the GOP into a post-Trump era. But the failure of DeSantis to sell himself to Republicans as a Trump alternative was one of several flaws that ultimately undermined his presidential campaign, a list that also includes a fractious campaign organization and a notable inability to project warmth on the campaign trail.

"The candidate had an incredible track record of success, but he never learned how to communicate it," pollster Frank Luntz said. Read more here.

− Zac Anderson and David Jackson

Haley, backers energized by DeSantis exit

The departure of DeSantis from the GOP presidential race is firing up Haley and her supporters. Haley’s final event of the day Sunday – a rally in a high school auditorium with television host Judge Judy – came several hours after DeSantis bowed out. His announcement may not shake up the race − his support in New Hampshire was down to the single digits. But the collapse of his campaign did energize Haley backers two days before the Jan. 23 primary. She is now the last candidate standing between former president Trump and the GOP nomination.

"Can you hear that sound?" Haley asked as she began her remarks. "That’s the sound of a two-person race." Read more here.

− Francesca Chambers

