Trump: Impeachment 'has been very hard on my family'

President Trump said Thursday that the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats has been “very hard” on his family.

“Impeachment to me is a dirty word,” Trump said while campaigning in Bossier City, La., for Republican Eddie Rispone, who is running against incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, adding, “It has been very hard on my family.”

Trump said Democrats were “ripping our country apart” by seeking his impeachment and “trying to overthrow American democracy.”

In his second rally in Louisiana in as many weeks, but his first since the impeachment inquiry against him entered a public phase, the president assured his audience that his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect.”

“We did nothing wrong and they’re doing nothing,” he said of Democrats.

Democrats say that Trump, who withheld nearly $400 million in U.S. military aid to Ukraine, abused his power by asking Zelensky to launch investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Rispone and Edwards will face off in a runoff election on Saturday.

Despite Trump’s campaigning for Kentucky’s Republican Gov. Matt Bevin last week, Democrat Andy Beshear defeated Bevin by more than 5,000 votes.

Just as Trump framed Bevin’s reelection as a referendum on his presidency, he called on his Bossier City crowd to send a message to the country.

“You’ve got to give me a big win, OK?” Trump said.

