Trump rails against impeachment inquiry as his supporters see a ‘coup’

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 10, 2019.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — At his first campaign rally since House Democrats initiated an impeachment inquiry targeting him, a defiant President Trump blasted the opposition party’s investigations at a campaign rally before an arena of boisterous supporters who, like Trump, likened the Congressional oversight efforts to a “coup.”

“From day one, the wretched Washington swamp has been trying to nullify the results of a truly great and democratic election, the election of 2016,” Trump said. “They want to erase your vote like it never existed. They want to erase your voice and they want to erase your future, but they will fail.”

The event at the Target Center drew large crowds of protesters who clashed with police and some of the Trump supporters.

The impeachment inquiry is based on a July 25 phone call the president had with Ukraine’s newly elected leader during which he asked the government in Kiev to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry last month following news of a whistleblower complaint about the call and evidence that Trump had withheld a $400 million aid package to Ukraine. Biden is currently a frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary.

Trump repeatedly mocked the former vice president and his son during his speech, while insisting that his call to have the Bidens investigated stems from his desire to root out corruption. He argued the media is dismissing legitimate concerns about the fact Hunter Biden had a highly paid position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father played a leading role guiding U.S. policy in that country. Hunter Biden also holds a stake in a Chinese-American investment fund, and Trump said he hoped the media would find and ask him about his foreign business ties.

“By the way, whatever happened to Hunter. Where the hell is he? Where’s Hunter?” Trump asked, adding, “Hunter, he’s not too smart. ... Where is Hunter? ... Hunter you’re a loser!”

Trump also mocked the man who could well be his opponent in the 2020 presidential race.

“Your father was never considered smart. He was never considered a good senator. He was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass,” Trump said of Biden.

Trump brought his own son, Eric, to the event, who offered introductory remarks that also included harsh words for the Bidens.

“How do you think Joe Biden and his ... how do you think his son’s feeling right now?” Eric asked. “Right after ... getting a lot of money, the crookedness, he’s not looking too good.”

He then encouraged the crowd to do a “Lock him up!” chant aimed at Biden. Eric is currently helping to run his father’s real estate company, which has its own foreign business dealings.

Along with bashing Biden, Trump repeatedly argued his phone call with Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky was “perfect.” He referred to two of the Democrats playing leading roles in the impeachment inquiry, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “sick.”

“The do-nothing Democrat extremists have gone so far left that they believe it should not be a crime to cross our border illegally and it should be a crime to have a totally appropriate, casual, beautiful, accurate phone call with a foreign leader,” Trump said.

Trump also brought up special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He suggested the fact some elements of that investigation, which examined whether the Trump campaign cooperated with the Russian efforts, began prior to him taking office showed there are forces in Washington that are set on seeing him out of power.