Trump says the measure of his success against coronavirus will be the final death toll. How's he doing?

For the past several weeks, a fixture of President Trump’s daily coronavirus task force press briefings has been his insistence that the ultimate measure of his administration’s handling of the pandemic will be the number of Americans killed by COVID-19.

At Monday’s briefing, Trump said the latest projections for coronavirus fatalities proved the wisdom of his implementing a travel ban from China and the guidelines of his coronavirus task force recommending that states institute social distancing practices — practices that he has recently encouraged residents of some states to end.

“We did the right thing, because if you didn’t do it, you would have had a million people, a million and a half people, maybe 2 million people dead. Now we’re going toward 50 or 60,000 people,” Trump told reporters. “One is too many, I always say it. One is too many. But we’re going toward 50 or 60,000 people, that’s at the lower — as you know, the lower number was supposed to be 100,000 people. We could end up at 50 to 60 [thousand]. OK, it’s horrible. If we didn’t do what we did, we would have had, I think, a million people, maybe 2 million people, maybe more than that.”

Public health experts agree that by shuttering schools and businesses the U.S. avoided a large number of fatalities.

The grim prediction of up to 2.2 million American deaths from COVID-19 was contained in a report by researchers at the Imperial College of London, based on the worst-case premise that the U.S. government would take no action to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

President Trump at a briefing about the coronavirus on Monday. (Alex Brandon/AP) More

But Trump’s critics have cited his initial assurances that the virus was “totally under control” and “will go away” to show that he failed to take the health risks from COVID-19 seriously.

As the U.S. death toll has climbed — to 43,600 as of Tuesday afternoon — one boast Trump was prone to make earlier in the pandemic has dropped from his Twitter feed and briefing rants: the comparison to the death toll from the H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic during the Obama administration.

Biden/Obama were a disaster in handling the H1N1 Swine Flu. Polling at the time showed disastrous approval numbers. 17,000 people died unnecessarily and through incompetence! Also, don’t forget their 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare website that should have cost close to nothing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that H1N1 killed 12,500 Americans after infecting more than 60 million here, but that didn’t keep Trump from repeatedly using a higher figure to bash his predecessor at briefings and on Twitter.

On April 17, the last time Trump pointed to the (inflated) number of U.S. casualties from H1N1, the number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 stood at 36,721.

Weeks earlier, when Trump toured CDC headquarters in Atlanta on March 7, the president expressed surprise at the average annual death rate in the U.S. from influenza. “Over the last long period of time, you have an average of 36,600 people dying,” Trump said, adding, “I never heard those numbers. I would’ve been shocked. I would’ve said, ‘Does anybody die from the flu?’ I didn’t know people died of the flu.”

At his March 24 White House briefing, Trump again noted that as many as 50,000 Americans could die of flu this year. He also offered another analogy, saying, “We don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about.”