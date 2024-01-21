U.S. Senate candidate Brad Wilson endorses Donald Trump

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson announces his candidacy for U.S. Senate at a kickoff party in Draper on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Republican Senate candidate Brad Wilson endorsed Donald Trump for president on Sunday, as other Republican politicos coalesce around the former president, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

Wilson is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney. Wilson faces several other GOP candidates in the state’s primary, including 3rd District Rep. John Curtis and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. Staggs has already endorsed Trump, while Curtis has said he’ll vote for Trump if he is the Republican nominee.

Wilson announced his support for Trump on X, shortly after news broke that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was ending his run for president and endorsing Trump.

“It is evident that President Trump is the right nominee for our party,” Wilson wrote. “I look forward to working in the Senate with President Trump to unite our party, secure a stronger future for America, and continue the fight for conservative leadership. ... President Trump has my full endorsement.”

In recent weeks, the presidential race had whittled down to a contest between three candidates — DeSantis, Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. With DeSantis out, and Trump still commanding large majorities in polls, several senators and candidates have come out in support of Trump in recent weeks.

Only one state so far has had a chance to vote in the Republican primary. In the Iowa caucuses, Trump won 51% of the vote, while DeSantis finished with 21% and Haley with 19%.

The New Hampshire primary is this Tuesday, where the latest CNN poll showed Trump with 50% support and Haley with 39% among likely Republican voters. DeSantis was far behind his competitors with only 6% support.