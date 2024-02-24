UGA police charge man with murder of nursing student at intramural fields in Athens

A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 22-year-old nursing student who was slain Thursday after she went for a jog at the University of Georgia’s intramural fields.

Laken Hope Riley was found dead at about 12:30 p.m. by University of Georgia police in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick at the recreational grounds off College Station Road after friends called to report that she had not returned home.

UGA police Chief Jeff Clark announced on Friday that Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, of Athens is charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another. Riley died of blunt force trauma, said Clark.

Clark noted that Ibarra is not a U.S. citizen, but did not know his immigration status on Friday evening.

"They had no relationship," Clark said about the victim and suspect. "He did not know her at all. It was a crime of opportunity."

"This is a heartbreaking time for the University of Georgia," the chief said.

Clark described the evidence collected as "robust" and supported by key input from the community, expert police work, and video footage from security cameras on the UGA campus.

Clark was joined at the news conference podium by about 20 officers, including GBI Director Chris Posey, Athens-Clarke Police Chief Jerry Saulters and Clarke County Sheriff John Williams, all who offered their condolences to the family of Riley along with her friends. Others assisting in the investigation included Georgia State Patrol troopers and federal officials.

Riley resided in a neighborhood that borders the intramural fields.

UGA police along with Athens-Clarke County police, Georgia State patrol and the GBI search the Cielo Azulyk apartment complex after executing a search warrant and arresting Jose Antonio Ibarra age 26 for the murder of Athens nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 23. 2024.

A heavy law enforcement presence on Friday was at the Cielo at Azulyk apartment complex, where Clark said Ibarra lived, on South Milledge Avenue and adjacent to the backside of the UGA intramural fields. UGA police, Athens-Clarke County police, Georgia Bureau of Investigations officers and Georgia State Patrol were all seen in the area.

Police continued to maintain a presence at the apartment complex into the evening hours on Friday and moved portable lights to the location. Clark said officers were still searching Ibarra's apartment Friday night, although he said any evidence collected there was not needed to file the charges they have against the suspect.

Asked about safety on campus, Clark said, "This was a very isolated event. We haven't had a homicide on campus in about 30 years."

Though Clark noted that Riley suffered blunt force trauma, Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Friday that an autopsy was being performed at the State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Riley was a junior at Augusta University College of Nursing and attended its satellite campus in Athens located on Barnett Shoals Road. A Dean's List student at the nursing school, Riley had attended UGA through the spring semester of 2023 before transferring to the nursing school. She was originally from Woodstock, Georgia.

UGA Police chief Jeffrey L. Clark speaks to the media after the arrest of Jose Antonio Ibarra age 26 for the murder of Athens nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 23. 2024.

Police said Riley was at the intramural fields to run and when she didn't return home as expected, a friend called UGA police shortly after noon. When campus officers found her body, they noted in a report that she had "visible injuries." Medics arrived and determined she was deceased.

The woods at the recreational area where Riley was found are laced with trails and is a popular space for joggers and walkers.

After the slaying, UGA and Augusta University both cancelled classes on Friday.

"The sudden loss of one of our students is truly heartbreaking," Augusta University President Brooks Keel said in a statement released by the college.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA police charge Athens man with murder of Laken Riley