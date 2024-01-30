Undercover Israeli team kills 3 in West Bank hospital; Hamas vows 'response': Live updates

An undercover Israeli military team infiltrated a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin and killed three militants Tuesday in an attack Hamas leaders described as an execution and war crime that "will not pass without a response."

Muhammad Jalamana, 27, had been using Ibn Sina Hospital as a hideout while planning a major attack "in the immediate time frame," the Israeli military said in a statement. Also killed were brothers Muhammad and Bassel Azawi, who the military said also had been involved in terrorist activities.

The Palestinian Health Ministry released video showing gunmen dressed in scrubs and other civilian garb sweeping through the hospital, guns drawn. The Israeli statement reiterated the claim that large numbers of militants use hospitals and other civilian space "as a shelter and human shield." Hamas again rejected the claim.

"The resistance that promised our people to jihad until the occupation was defeated ... will not be intimidated by the assassinations or the cowardly enemy crimes," Hamas leaders said in a statement.

Palestinian gunmen march with bodies of militants killed in an Israeli military raid at Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank town of Jenin on Jan. 30, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said he was studying the latest proposal aimed at pausing the fighting and freeing more hostages "in order to achieve the interests of our people." He said he was considering an invitation to visit Cairo to discuss the framework agreement.

∎ Over 1,000 Swedish singers, dancers and other artists have signed a letter urging Eurovision to ban Israel from the 2024 singing competition. Allowing Israel to participate sends the signal that governments can commit war crimes without consequences, the letter says.

∎ The Islamic cemetery and mosque in southern Gaza were destroyed by Israeli forces that said they found part of a Hamas tunnel network underneath, the Associated Press reported from the site. A skull with no teeth was found atop a pile of rubble, AP said.

Defense minister says Israel won't cede military control of Gaza after war

Israel will maintain military control of postwar Gaza similar to the security control Israel exercises in the West Bank, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday. Gallant said the attack in the Jenin hospital was an example of the control and access Israel would retain after the war.

“I think it’s completely clear that Hamas won’t control Gaza," Gallant said at a briefing in Tel Aviv. "Israel will control militarily but won’t control it in a civilian sense."

Army identifies soldiers killed in Jordan drone attack.

The Department of Defense on Monday identified the three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers who were killed over the weekend at a base in Jordan near the Syrian border in what officials said was a drone attack by Iran-backed militants. The three soldiers were identified as Sgt. William Rivers, 46, of Willingboro, New Jersey; Spc. Kennedy Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia.; and Spc. Breonna Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia., according to the Army Reserve. They died Sunday after a one-way, unmanned attack drone struck their housing units.

The soldiers are the first U.S. troops killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7. On Monday, the number of troops wounded in the attack rose to 40 and deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh noted that number may increase as troops continue to report symptoms. Read more here.

