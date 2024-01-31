Militants tied to deadly drone strike say they will halt attacks on US troops: Live updates

An Iraq-based, Iran-backed militant group suspected of participating in the drone strike that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan announced Tuesday it was suspending attacks on U.S. military instalations in Iraq and Syria.

Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, Kataib Hezbollah’s secretary-general, said the militia’s fighters would adopt a “temporary passive defense" and warned against "hostile American action." President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he had decided on a military response to the attack but provided no details.

The announcement comes amid increasing global concerns that the war in Gaza, ignited by a deadly Hamas-led rampage into Israeli border communities, could explode into a massive regional conflict pitting the U.S. against Iran. Biden said he held Tehran responsible for arming the militant groups but added that the U.S. was not looking for a war with Iran.

Iran has denied involvement in the Jordan attack, saying Tehran was not privvy to military decisions made by regional resistance groups. Hossein Salami, chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, warned that any military action targeting Iran would draw a response.

“We hear threats coming from American officials, we tell them that they have already tested us and we now know one another,” he said, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency. "No threat will be left unanswered."

Developments:

∎ All civilian hostages being held by Hamas inside Gaza would be released during a six-week pause in fighting under a proposal crafted by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt, the Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the negotiations. Parts of the plan have been accepted by Israel and Hamas is considering it, the Post said.

∎ The Israeli military said it raided and destroyed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad weapons plant in West Khan Younis that was manufacturing rockets and missiles.

Tunnels flooded: Israel pumping water into Hamas tunnels

10% of UN agency's aid workers in Gaza reportedly linked to militants

At least a dozen employees of the U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency had ties to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and 10% of its 12,000-plus workers in Gaza have ties to militant groups, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Israeli intelligence reports reviewed by the media outlet. The reports claims that two U.N. Relief and Works Agency workers helped kidnap Israelis and two others were tracked to sites where scores of Israeli civilians were shot and killed. Others coordinated logistics and helped arm the attackers, the reports say.

The information, included in a briefing Israel gave U.S. officials, prompted the Biden administration and several other nations to suspend aid to UNRWA.

Attacks by Iran-backed militant groups throughout the Middle East – including the first to kill U.S. service members – have dramatically heightened the risk of a broader regional war spreading beyond the Gaza Strip. Since Israel declared war against Hamas following the deadly attack on Oct. 7, groups with ties to Iran have fired missiles across the Lebanese border, targeted bases in Iraq and Syria where U.S. service members are stationed and attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The latest escalation in the conflict occurred Sunday when militias attacked a U.S. military outpost in Jordan, killing three troops and wounding dozens.

Iran could feel 'hot sting of American power'

After a drone attack in Jordan killed three American soldiers, the Pentagon's response will likely involve air strikes, sea-launched missiles and raids targeting leadership of the Iran-backed militants who have mounted more than 200 assaults on U.S. troops and commercial shipping across the Middle East, current and former officials said.

The goal will be to erode the militants’ ability to attack, punish their leadership and beef up defenses in the region to protect the thousands of American forces there, the officials said. The response could involve operations from Yemen to Iraq where the White House and Pentagon blame Iran for supporting local militias.

“I don't expect a U.S. large-response, meaning a large-scale ground war,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Mark Quantock, who served as chief of intelligence for U.S. Central Command. “But I do expect Iran and its surrogates will feel the hot sting of American power.” Read more here.

