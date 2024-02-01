US launches latest attack on Houthi military assets in Yemen: Live updates

The U.S. military on Thursday launched its latest attack on Houthi military assets, destroying a ground control station and 10 one-way drones in areas of Yemen under the group's control.

The targets were destroyed "in self defense" as "they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the area," according to a news release from U.S. Central Command. "This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels."

Hours earlier, U.S. forces shot down a ballistic missile fired "from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," Central Command said. The military also destroyed three Iranian drones in the area.

On Tuesday, the USS Gravely shot down an anti-ship cruise missile launched by the militant group, Central Command said. CNN reported that missile came within a mile of the destroyer, saying that's the closest any Houthi attack has come to a U.S. warship since the Rebels began their missile and drone campaign on Red Sea shipping lanes in mid-November.

The Houthis say they're supporting Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza with their assaults, which have disrupted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, forcing cargo vessels to seek other routes and raising the price of goods.

After the rebels rejected several warnings and an ultimatum, the U.S. and U.K. began to launch joint attacks on Houthi military targets starting Jan. 11.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday that the EU plans to launch a naval mission in the Red Sea within the next three weeks to defend commercial ships against attacks by the Houthis. Borrell said the EU's foreign ministers are expected to approve the mission when they meet on Feb. 19.

Houthi fighters stage a rally in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Developments:

∎ On Thursday, the Israeli military said it carried out operations at a Hamas compound in the north, killed "dozens" of militants in central Gaza and destroyed a long range missile launcher in the southern city of Khan Younis. Israeli airstrikes were reported across the enclave Thursday.

∎ Over 100 Palestinians who were detained in Israel were released into Gaza on Thursday, CNN reported, citing the Gaza Crossings Authority.

∎ More than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is under Hamas control.

This picture taken from Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, shows smoke rising over buildings in Khan Yunis during Israeli bombardment on Feb. 1, 2024, as fighting continues between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group in Gaza.

Blinken to return to Mideast for 5th trip since war started

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to return to the Middle East in the coming days for further discussions around the release of hostages, postwar Gaza's governance and the increase of aid into the besieged enclave, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

“These negotiations, our negotiations, are very, very active,” Kirby said. “We believe that the discussions have been productive. They’ve been moving in the right direction.”

Blinken's fifth trip to the region since Israel declared war against Hamas comes amid indirect hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas and as fears grow over a wider war.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ two main demands for a cease-fire: that Israel withdraw its troops from Gaza and release thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

Contributing: Associated Press; John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: US fires at Houthi assets in Yemen