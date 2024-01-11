Vanderburgh health officer to fill interim role after Warrick County fired health director

EVANSVILLE — Vanderburgh County Health Department Health officer Dr. Kenneth Spear is now the interim director of the Warrick County Health Department.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners unanimously approved the request, which they said came from the Warrick County Commissioners, during their Tuesday meeting.

Spear has been with the Vanderburgh health department since 2014.

He will take over on the interim basis after the Warrick commissioners fired the previous health department director in December 2023.

The previous director, Aaron Franz, was fired after Warrick County Commissioners cited a need to change direction.

Later, the Warrick commissioners would send a letter to local media stating it had learned the Indiana State Police were "investigating actions taken by the animal control department while it was under the leadership of Mr. Franz."

A day after he was fired, state police arrested Danielle Barnes, the former supervisor of the Warrick County Animal Control Department, at her home in Chandler after investigators accused Barnes of misappropriating public funds and possessing controlled veterinary drugs.

Franz, who has not been arrested, oversaw the county's animal control department through his role as administrator of the health department.

The Warrick commissioners have since revoked the health department's authority to oversee animal control. Instead, the commissioners now oversee the department.

During the Warrick County Commissioners Jan. 8 meeting, the board voted to table filling the health officer position citing that the Health Board had voted earlier that day to do the same.

