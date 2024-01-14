Some voters braved blizzards to see candidates ahead of the Iowa Caucuses. See photos

Plow trucks clear Grand Avenue as high winds and snow from a winter storm hits Des Moines, Iowa, four days before the Iowa Caucuses on Jan. 12, 2024. Republican presidential candidates postponed or canceled many campaign events in Iowa days before the all-important caucuses, the first competition of the 2024 election year.

A severe blizzard swept across Iowa Friday and Saturday, bringing the state's snow total to up to 20 inches of snow for the week.

As Iowa state officials warned against travel Saturday morning, many candidates continued with their campaign events in the final days before the Iowa Caucuses.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was rear-ended by a semitractor-trailer on her way to a campaign event for Nikki Haley Saturday. One Des Moines Register reporter, part of the USA TODAY Network, wondered why so many people were braving treacherous conditions to hear Vivek Ramaswamy — or anyone — speak at an in-person event as whiteout conditions persisted.

The blizzard may be easing, but an "arctic cold" is on the way, and Monday could be the coldest Caucus Day in history.

Here is a look at the conditions Iowans are facing to meet the candidates:

More: Iowa caucus live updates: Trump leads polls as 2024 Iowa Caucus approaches

A person walks back to his home after checking the mailbox as a snowy and freezing cold weather system passes through the area on Jan. 13, 2024, in Casey, Iowa. The weather system brought snowfall and subzero temperatures to Iowa as caucusgoers prepare for the Republican presidential caucuses on Jan. 15.

Trump arrived in Iowa Saturday, delayed by storm

A sign on I-35 advises motorist of snow plow use as strong winds blow snow over the road on Jan. 13, 2024, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The second winter weather system in a week is bringing blizzard conditions across Iowa as caucusgoers prepare for the Republican presidential caucuses on Jan. 15.

The Donald Trump campaign on Friday canceled three of the rallies scheduled in Iowa during the weekend. Saturday he said he would be delivering a livestreamed speech from Iowa in the early evening.

A CyRide bus passes along an empty Grand Avenue during a winter storm on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

Congresswoman involved in crash on her way to Haley's campaign event

Icicles hang from the roof as people arrive for a campaign event held by Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Thunder Bay Grille on Jan. 13, 2024, in Davenport, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race when they caucus on Jan. 15, 2024.

A plow clears U.S. 80 as a snowy and freezing cold weather system passes through Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 13, 2024. The weather system is bringing snowfall and subzero temperatures to Iowa as caucusgoers prepare for the Republican presidential caucuses on Jan. 15.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' staff say she is unhurt after her car was rear-ended by a semitractor-trailer on Saturday, causing her to miss a Nikki Haley campaign event where she was scheduled to speak.

City worker cleans snow from downtown parking lot with a bulldozer during the winter storm on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who represents northeast Iowa's 2nd District, took her place at the event.

"It's my pleasure to be with you today kind of subbing in for your congresswoman, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who unfortunately had a little bit of travel trauma," Hinson told the crowd at the event.

Haley held virtual town halls Friday due to the storm.

Ramaswamy supporter drove 7 hours with limited visibility

A mound of snow sits in the main street as a snowy and freezing cold weather system passes through the area on Jan. 13, 2024, in Adair, Iowa. The weather system is bringing snowfall and subzero temperatures to Iowa as voters prepare for the Republican Party of Iowa's presidential caucuses on Jan. 15.

Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy has tried to keep many of his scheduled events in person, despite the snowstorm.

One Ramaswamy supporter told the Des Moines Register he drove seven hours through the storm to come to a Friday event.

A truck travels on I-25 during blizzard like conditions on Jan. 13, 2024 in Blencoe, Iowa. The second winter weather system in a week is bringing blizzard conditions across Iowa as voters prepare for the Republican Party of Iowa's presidential caucuses on Jan. 15.

"The roads were very clear. The main part was the blowing snow where visibility would go down to, I think at times I could only see 50 feet in front of me," John Southerland told the Register.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis canceled several events Friday but was back to campaigning Saturday.

An abandoned Amazon Prime truck is pictured along I-80 East, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Malcom, Iowa.

Contributing: Brianne Pfannenstiel, Marina Pitofsky, David Jackson, Savannah Kuchar, Rachel Looker; USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See photos of Iowa's severe winter weather derailing caucus events