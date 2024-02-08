Wanted: Man accused of killing Whitman nurse escapes from police custody in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her mutilated body in a parked vehicle at Boston Logan International Airport escaped from policy custody in Kenya where he was awaiting extradition to the U.S., Nairobi police said Thursday.

Kevin Kangethe, 41, of Lowell, escaped from a Nairobi police station after he was arrested on Jan. 29 in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, on Oct. 31 of last year.

“We have been informed by federal officials that Kevin Kangethe has escaped from police custody in Kenya. It is our hope that Kenyan law enforcement will do their utmost to recapture Kangethe so that we can continue seeking justice for Margaret Mbitu and her family," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

According to reporting by news partner WCVB, Kangethe was being held in Nairobi for 30 days while awaiting a ruling on whether he would be extradited to the U.S. on a Massachusetts warrant to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with Mbitu’s death.

While awaiting his extradition ruling, Kangethe escaped his detainment and jumped into a privately owned minivan.

A search for the escaped fugitive began immediately, according to police.

Escape from justice

A man claiming to be Kangethe’s lawyer showed up at the Nairobi police station and requested to speak with his client, according to reporting by WCVB.

"The officers agreed to his request and removed the prisoner from the cells and took him to (an) office ... leaving them there. After a short while the prisoner escaped by running away and left the (lawyer) behind," according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

According to WCVB, Kangethe snuck out of the police station and jumped into a privately owned minivan commonly used for transportation in Kenya.

It is unclear if there were any accomplices, but the man claiming to be Kangethe’s lawyer and the four officers who were on duty were arrested for questioning, Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei said.

“We have arrested the officers who were on duty when he escaped to explain how it happened. It is just embarrassing to us,” he said.

As of Thursday morning, Kangethe has not been located.

Margaret Mbitu, 30, of Whitman, who was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, was found dead in a garage at Logan Airport and an arrest warrant has been issued for Kevin Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, who has boarded a flight to Kenya, according to a written statement from state police on Nov. 2.

What happened to Margaret Mbitu?

The mutilated body of Margaret Mbitu, 31, of Whitman, was found in a parked car in the Central Parking garage at Boston Logan International Airport on Wed. Nov. 1, one day after her family reported her missing.

Mbitu worked as a per-diem nurse with Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc. Coworkers described her as warm and caring. State police investigators say Kangethe was in a relationship with Mbitu before her murder.

According to reporting by WCVB, Kangethe boarded a flight to his native Kenya after the crime and a police official told the Associated Press that Kangethe told them he had renounced his U.S. citizenship.

Kenyan authorities arrested Kangethe on suspicion of Mbitu’s murder at a Nairobi nightclub on January 29. According to Dave Procopio, director of media relations for the Massachusetts State Police, the process to get him extradited to the U.S. began immediately after.

