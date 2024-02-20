New Warrick County Animal Control director reportedly leaves weeks after taking job

EVANSVILLE — As allegations put forth by a special prosecutor and the Indiana State Police swirl around Warrick County government and its embattled animal control department, the man tasked with mending animal control's battered reputation has reportedly stepped down from his post.

News of director Dave Ruckoldt's departure from animal control is just the latest in a string of upheavals for the department, which became the center of a criminal probe examining alleged financial crimes in December. By January, that probe had led to the arrest of Ruckoldt's predecessor, Danielle Barnes, and two others for their alleged misappropriation of public funds in furtherance of an unlawful pet adoption scheme.

In early February, that same investigation ensnared Warrick County's three commissioners, Dan Saylor, Terry Phillippe and Robert Johnson, who now face charges of lying to state police detectives. All charged in connection with the investigation have pleaded not guilty.

A week before the commissioners turned themselves in for booking at the Warrick County jail, they staged a news conference to introduce Ruckoldt to the public. Saylor, Phillippe and Johnson framed Ruckoldt's appointment as part of their ongoing effort to right the ship at Warrick County Animal Control.

“Lots of policies and procedures have been put into place now so that things that have happened in the past will not happen again,” Ruckholdt told reporters after the Feb. 1 news conference.

But Ruckoldt won't be the man who carries any updated policies and procedures further into the new year. Ruckoldt told WFIE-NBC14 the decision to leave was his alone.

Warrick County Animal Control could not immediately be reached for comment Monday, which was a county holiday. The Courier & Press submitted questions about Ruckholdt's employment and departure to the commissioners' office Monday afternoon.

On Feb. 1, Ruckoldt said hiring qualified staff and mending broken relationships with area nonprofits and veterinarians were key goals for Warrick County Animal Control. During Ruckoldt's brief public appearance at the commissioners' news conference, reporters asked questions about his own qualifications.

When asked specifically to describe any past supervisory experience he had working in animal control, Ruckoldt said he had volunteered at a different animal welfare agency.

"It was a volunteer basis, it was just something I wanted to do to give back to my community," Ruckoldt said. "It wasn't a paid position."

