How to watch GOP debate between DeSantis and Haley on CNN, Trump town hall with Fox News

Iowa is replete with Republican presidential candidates who will take center stage Wednesday night in Des Moines, just five days before Caucus Day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will participate in a CNN debate at Drake University from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Former President Donald Trump turned down a debate invitation to hold his own town hall with Fox News at the Iowa Events Center at 8 p.m.

Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy didn't qualify for the CNN debate and instead is holding a podcast with conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Here's how to watch or listen:

More: What to know about tonight's Republican presidential primary debate ahead of Iowa Caucuses

How can I watch the Republican debate in Iowa?

CNN’s Republican presidential primary debate will air live at 8 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Jan. 10, on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max. The debate will stream live without a cable log-in via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.

The debate also will be available On Demand beginning Thursday, Jan. 11, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The event is invitation-only, so you can't get tickets.

More: The fight for 2nd place takes center stage at Republican debate in Iowa: What we're watching

How can I watch the Fox News town hall with Donald Trump?

Trump will appear on a Fox News town hall from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Jan. 10, the same day as the debate. It will be co-moderated by Special Report chief political anchor Bret Baier and The Story’s executive editor and anchor Martha MacCallum, according to the news outlet.

The town hall can be streamed and watch online via FOXNews.com with a cable subscription.

The event is invitation only. No tickets are being sold.

More: How Fox News organized 3 town halls at the Iowa Events Center days before Iowa Caucuses

How can I listen to the Vivek Ramaswamy podcast?

Ramaswamy, who did not make the cut for the CNN debate, will be interviewed by Candace Owens in a podcast.

It will be streamed on Tim Pool’s YouTube Page and Ramaswamy's YouTube Page at 7 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Jan. 10, one hour before the debate.

Mike Trautmann is the News Director/Politics Editor for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at mtrautmann@gannett.com; Twitter: @DMRPoliticsCzar.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch Iowa GOP debate on CNN, Trump town hall with Fox News