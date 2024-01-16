Weather in Kentucky: What to know about state of emergency, road conditions, school closings

Winter storms continue to play havoc across Kentucky, especially where light snow continues to fall Tuesday morning in eastern and southeastern portions of the state, according to a release by Gov. Andy Beshear.

As temperatures sit in single digits, the release updating Kentucky's state of emergency notes road conditions will continue to be treacherous, especially across the southern half of Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency Sunady due to the winter weather conditions impacting the state.

Here's what you need to know:

Did Governor Andy Beshear declare a state of emergency in Kentucky?

Yes, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and activated level 4 preparations on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

What is a level 4 state of emergency in Kentucky?

According to the state's website, the Emergency Operations Center is activated to Level 4 when essential emergency management staff are required to report to the center in Frankfort, Ky. All other emergency support functions staff are placed on standby and are ready for increased activation.

What does a state of emergency mean in Kentucky?

When a state of emergency is declared, the state is allowed to activiate state resources − including Kentucky Emergency Management − to aid in the protection of Kentucky communities and families, according to Kentucky government.

Kentucky State Parks: Search for Walter Dale at Cumberland Falls in Whitley County

According to the governor's update, a missing person report was issued to Kentucky State Parks for Walter Dewayne Dale, 35, Williamsburg, Ky.

Dale was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 14 near Cumberland Falls in Whitley County. Both Whitley and McCreary emergency management officials are involved in the search for Dale.

A Golden Alert issued by Kentucky State Police said Dale was last seen near the Eagle Falls trailhead − wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and a backpack.

Dale is described as 5-foot-8 and about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Kentucky State Police and local response teams also rescued 4 people who were stranded at Red River Gorge.

Kentucky weather 1/16/24

Low temperatures in the single digits combined with wind chills near or below zero continue to be the main issue Tuesday morning, according to NWS-Louisville.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The frigid temperatures continue today and tomorrow. Expect another morning of below 0° wind chills for tomorrow. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/RreyxS6F3M — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 16, 2024

There will be another chance for snow Thursday afternoon into Friday, according NWS-Louisville.

Expect more bitter cold this weekend as another arctic blast is expected to roll in Thursday night or Friday morning.

Another shot of snow is possible for Thursday afternoon and into Friday. Areas east of I-65 currently have the best chance of seeing minor impacts from snowfall. The forecast can change, so stay up to date with the latest forecast. pic.twitter.com/v6OXKSlF4j — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 16, 2024

KY school closings near Louisville

KY school closings near Louisville

KY road conditions

KY road conditions

