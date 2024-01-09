Weather Service: Windstorm could bring 'widespread' power outages to Rochester area

High winds that could cause power outages are expected today throughout New York, including the Rochester region, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Here's what to expect on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High wind warning issued for Rochester NY

The Weather Service issued a high wind warning throughout much of western and central New York. The warning for Monroe, Genesee; Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming, northern Cayuga, Orleans and Wayne counties will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

In the Rochester region, forecasters predict sustained winds up to 40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. The highest winds are predicted to hit Rochester Tuesday evening, said Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Kelly.

Near Watertown - in Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties - a high wind warning predicts gusts up to 70 mph and runs from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds will be coming from the southeast, Kelly said, so travel could be difficult for larger vehicles - including tractor-trailers - on parts of the New York state Thruway.

High Wind Warnings are in effect. Very windy weather is on the immediate horizon, as a strong storm system will pass to our west. Potentially damaging southeast winds will be most likely from noon Tuesday until midnight Tuesday night when wind gusts could reach 55 to 70 mph. pic.twitter.com/FpkknvXqH7 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 8, 2024

Power outages possible in Rochester NY

Damaging winds are expected to blow down power lines, trees, branches and utility poles, especially since the ground is not frozen, Kelly said. This could cause some widespread power outages, so prepare for that possibility, he said.

What to do during a power outage in winter?

Here's what to do when there’s a power outage

Here are ways to stay warm in your home during a winter power outage, according to AAA and the New York State Department of Public Service.

Close off unused rooms to consolidate and retain heat as soon as you lose power.

Wear layered clothing and use blankets or sleeping bags to stay warm.

Never heat your home using the stove or oven.

Minimize your time outdoors.

Know the mental and physical signs of hypothermia and how to treat it. Symptoms include shivering, drowsiness, slurred speech and disorientation. If you believe someone is suffering from hypothermia, wrap them in warm clothing, move to a warm location and seek medical attention.

Let faucets drip or trickle to prevent pipes from freezing bursting, which can cause extensive water damage

New York winter storm: Snow, rain and high winds expected

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a Sunday news conference, shared details of the winter storm, which is predicted to impact the state on Tuesday and Wednesday with snow, heavy rain and high winds, further degrading travel conditions and producing flooding conditions in some locations.

Heavy rain and snowmelt are expected to cause river flooding in some parts of the state, as well as localized urban and poor drainage flooding. Sustained winds accompanying the system could reach up to 45 mph in some places, and 65 to 70 mph gusts, especially in areas by Lake Ontario.

"I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and practice caution, especially if you need to travel,” Hochul said on Sunday. She noted that state agencies are monitoring the storm and are prepared to assist counties as needed.

Weather in Rochester NY: How much snow will we get?

Philip Seymour Hoffman bronze statue at the George Eastman Museum on a snowy Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Over four inches of snow fell in Rochester overnight.

Rochester area residents should expect to see snow that transitions to a mix of snow and rain then ultimately just rain as Tuesday progresses, Kelly said.

Rochester, though, shouldn't see much snow, he said.

To date this season, Rochester's official snowfall total this season is 15.4 inches of snow, recorded at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Last winter, 50.4 inches of snow fell in Rochester, with the snowiest month of March tallying 20.5 inches at the Rochester airport, according to the Weather Service. The normal seasonal snowfall average is around 102 inches.

Orlando Melendez, 16, of Rochester goes airborne with a face full of snow after hitting a mogul while sledding on a hill at Cobbs Hill Reservoir.

Rochester's snowiest season in the last two decades was in 2002-03, when 135.2 inches fell. The least snowy season in he last 20 years was this past winter, according to the Weather Service. The least snowy winter on record was in 1932-33, when only 29.2 inches fell.

The temperature is predicted to warm up on Tuesday - with a predicted high in the mid-40s. The normal high in Rochester during the second week of January is in the mid-30s. So far this month, the high temperature in Rochester has not left the 30s with the warmest date as Jan 2 at 38 degrees.

