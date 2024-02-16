The week in politics: How Gov. Bill Lee flew to Texas border and who paid for it?

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas this month on a plane owned by Gothams LLC – a private contractor who netted millions in Texas state contracts to facilitate Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star border security initiative.

Lee's flight was arranged by a nonprofit affiliated with the Republican Governors Association, of which Lee was elected chair in December, according to the governor's office. The governor traveled to the border to join a coalition of 13 Republican governors “for a briefing on the crisis at our southern border” – the day before he presented his State of the State address.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks at a press conference about border policies in Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Sunday February 4, 2024.

According to flight records, a Pilatus PC-24 business jet owned by security contractor Gothams LLC flew from Austin, Texas to John C. Tune airport in Nashville on Sunday morning, then flew directly to Maverick County Memorial International Airport, near Eagle Pass, arriving just before noon.

Hours later, after the governors' joint news conference ended, the Gothams LLC plane flew back to John C. Tune before returning to Austin. None of the Tennessee-owned state planes flew to Texas on that Sunday, according to flight records.

Lee’s office did not respond to questions on what the flight cost, who paid for the flight, or whether the governor requested the private plane to be sent for him.

According to the RGA, the event was coordinated by State Solutions, Inc., a 501(c)(4) nonprofit associated with the RGA. State Solutions covered all costs associated with the travel. It is unclear whether the nonprofit organization ― whose leadership consists entirely of RGA executives ― sent private planes for every governor who attended the event, or if Lee was the only governor who received such treatment.

Unlike reporters in Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho and Texas, Tennessee media outlets were not notified of the governor’s travel plans before they occurred.

The governor’s office says the secrecy was due to efforts to separate the governor’s official and political undertakings.

But the trip was handled in other ways typical of an official activity of the governor. The governor was joined by his Chief of Staff Joseph Williams and Senior Adviser Alec Richardson for the duration of the trip, according to the governor's office. During the news conference, Lee wore a shirt bearing the square red state logo. A news release sharing an official statement of the governor was released. The governor's official social media accounts have shared extensively about the trip. Nor has the governor shied away from discussing the trip after the fact. On the plane home, Lee shared highlights and took questions from Tennessee reporters during a conference call.

“It is our policy to separate anything that could be considered political activity from the official media schedule,” Lee spokesperson Elizabeth Johnson told The Tennessean in an email.

Gothams LLC has netted millions from Texas in border contracts through Operation Lone Star. According to campaign finance disclosures, the firm’s owner Matthew Michelson has also contributed heavily to Abbot’s campaign in 2022.

Lee’s office touted the journey as coming “at no cost to Tennessee taxpayers.”

“All travel for the day trip on Sunday, February 4th was arranged by the independent entity, not by the Governor’s office, and overnight accommodations were not necessary,” Johnson told The Tennessean. “Again, no taxpayer dollars were utilized for travel.”

Hemmer requests Attorney General opinion on Reynolds' qualifications

Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville, has requested an official opinion from Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti's office regarding Tennessee Commissioner of Education Lizzette Reynolds' job qualifications.

House Democrats called for Reynolds' resignation last month after noting she does not technically meet commissioner requirements outlined in state code. The law states the top education official "shall also be qualified to teach" at a high school level.

Reynolds does not have a Tennessee teaching license. Gov. Bill Lee, who appointed her, has stood behind her qualifications.

"While I acknowledge that Commissioner Reynolds is reportedly undertaking courses at UT-Martin to enhance her qualifications, it is imperative to ascertain whether her current credentials align with the statutory requirements for the position," Hemmer wrote in his request.

Hemmer asked Skrmetti to conduct a "thorough review" of her qualifications in accordance with state law.

Skrmetti has never issued an opinion at a Democrat's request since taking office in 2022, according to a Tennessean review.

Chrissy Metz, Jamie Moore advocate for artist AI protections

Actress and singer Chrissy Metz testified in the Tennessee House of Representatives this week, asking lawmakers to approve Lee’s proposed legislation aimed at protecting artists from misused artificial intelligence.

Metz, alongside hit songwriter Jamie Moore, shared the dangers unethical use of AI poses to artists and musicians, as the technology continues to evolve.

“I can attest to the pain and fear coursing through the creative community, knowing that years of committed hard work, countless heartbreaks, sacrifice, unwavering resilience… not to mention our very own character and reputations all can be torn down in a moment by an unaccountable deepfake,” Metz told the committee.

Metz testified on behalf of the Human Artistry Campaign, a global initiative advocating for responsible AI use.

“AI can facilitate – but never replace – a fundamental human element of our creative culture,” Metz said.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee speaks during a news conference at RCA Records Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn., as he unveiled new legislation designed to protect songwriters, performers and other music industry professionals against the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/John Amis)

House Bill 2091 would add artists’ voices to state law protecting personal rights, and and protect sound recordings and audiovisual work to the state’s name, image, and likeness law. The bill passed a first House committee on Tuesday after Metz and Moore’s testimony, and is scheduled to be heard for the first time in the Senate on Feb. 20.

“As songwriters and artists, we spend hours scrutinizing over our human art,” Moore said. “When a machine can take my lived experience in seconds, that is wrong. That is theft. And we need to protect against it.”

State earns $1M per month from new hemp-derived cannabis sales tax

Tennessee is collecting more than $1 million each month from a new 6% sales tax on hemp-derived cannabis products due to new regulations adopted by the General Assembly last year.

Last year, lawmakers approved new age restrictions, testing and packaging requirements, and product location requirements, as well as the new sales tax on hemp-derived cannabis products including delta-8s in Tennessee. The sales tax went into effect on July 1, 2023.

Revenue Chief of Staff Courtney Swim told members of the House Finance Ways and Means Committee that state revenue collections have been strong since.

“The monthly total for collection so far has run around $1 million per month,” Swim said Monday. “As time has gone on, the monthly totals have increased, but we are looking at about one $1 million per month today.”

Revenue from the new tax is divided evenly between the Department of Revenue and the Department of Agriculture to go toward enforcement of the new regulations. The Department of Revenue has hired six new positions to oversee and enforce new regulations, revenue officials said. Inspections required by the new law will go into effect on July 1.

GOP leaders abandon grocery tax holiday this year

While Lee's budget proposal this year includes $1.6 billion in franchise tax breaks for businesses, it does not include funding for a grocery tax holiday for Tennessee families. For the past several years, lawmakers have approved a month-long sales tax holiday on food, passing on tax savings to consumers. Last year, lawmakers approved a three-month sales tax holiday.

Lee has repeatedly said lawmakers can look to find funding for such a tax break if they want to.

But while they say $1.6 billion in franchise tax refunds is needed for this budget to avoid legal action, Senate leaders say they aren't interested in discussing a grocery tax holiday this year.

“No,” Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, flatly told reporters on Thursday, when asked if any conversations have occurred around adding a grocery tax holiday this year. “We're not looking at pursuing anything like that in this General Assembly. We’ll see what our colleagues in the House propose.”

House leadership indicated they’ll have conversations with Senate colleagues when budget negotiations get under way, but stopped short of committing to support a tax break for consumers this year.

“We’ll get there when it’s time to talk to the Senate about the budget, and about items that we want to have included,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said. “We’ll see. It may get in, it may not. There may be other tax cuts to consider – we’ll have to wait and see.”

House Majority Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, answer questions from the press inside the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol on Feb. 1, 2024.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, called the tax cut “a good thing to do,” but noted that “it’s just a tough budget year.”

“Bidenomics is horrible,” Lamberth said. “This president has run the greatest economy in the world into the ditch, and we in Tennessee are having to suffer the consequences of that.”

Lawmakers blast social media, consider new guardrails

Lee's proposed “Protecting Children from Social Media Act” was delayed two weeks as lawmakers consider ways to streamline complaints and ensure enforcement.

Sponsored by Rep. Jake McCalmon, R-Franklin, the bill would require social media companies to verify parental consent for minors to have their social media accounts. It would also requires the attorney general to take up any complaints against social media companies.

“Social media is the bane of my existence,” said Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville, expressing support for the bill, but suggesting its enforcement provisions be strengthened before it moves forward. “I don’t want my knife to be dull.”

During a committee meeting, Hannah Richardson, from the governor’s legislative team, told lawmakers that the bill puts the onus on social media companies to ensure accurate verification of parental consent before allowing a child to create an account.

“The reason why we didn’t want to lay out specifically how they should do that is because each company may do that differently,” Richardson said, noting the speed of new technology developments. “It’s just too ever-changing to put into statute.”

While lawmakers almost universally shared support for the concept of the bill, they delayed consideration for two weeks while revisions are considered to streamline and strengthen its enforcement.

“What I’m afraid is that there’s just going to be a little checkbox that says ‘yes, I’m a minor, and yes, my mom and dad agree,” said Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “Social media has really been so polluting for so many young people. It’s such a shame. I would really love to see parents have more control over that.”

Brian Beathard launches bid for State House

Williamson County Commissioner Brian Beathard has launched a bid for State House District 65, touting the endorsement of retiring incumbent Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin.

“I’m running for State Representative to defend our conservative Tennessee traditions,” Beathard said. “Biden’s destructive agenda — on the economy, energy, law and order, schools, and values — is a serious threat to our way of life. In the State House, I’ll push back on the disastrous policies coming from Washington to keep Tennessee’s economy strong, uphold law and order, promote great schools, and defend our traditional values.”

Beathard owns RevHD, which manufactures heavy duty truck parts, and Pearls, a restaurant in Sewanee. He has served on the Williamson County Commission since 2010. Beathard and his wife, Lisa, have two children and reside in Franklin.

In a news release, Beathard said his priorities, if elected, include fighting violent crimes, supporting Williamson County Schools, and opposing regulations on small businesses.

The Republican primary is Aug. 1.

Casada and Cothren get new trial date

Former House Speaker Glen Casada and political aide Cade Cothren will go to trial in November on a host of corruption charges after their March 5 trial date was pushed back.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson set Casada and Cothren's trial date as Nov. 6, 2024, although it's possible it may get delayed again.

Cade Cothren leaves the federal courthouse Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Both sides asked the court for a new trial date, and prosecutors' request was prompted by a recent seizure of Cothren's cell phone as part of a separate, but somehow related, cyberstalking investigation. The government expects it will find information relevant to the corruption case when a filter team searches Cothren's phone, which prosecutors will then have to enter into evidence and share with the defense, a process they expect to take weeks if not months.

Prosecutors allege Cothren set up a shadowy consulting firm to exploit the lucrative campaign mailer business while Casada whipped up business among lawmakers.

Former Knoxville lawmaker fined for misusing campaign funds

Former Rep. Rick Staples, the Knoxville Democrat who violated the General Assembly's sexual harassment policy and stepped down from his position as House minority leader in 2019, was hit with a $26,640 civil penalty for using campaign funds for personal use.

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance filed the complaint against Staples in Davidson County Chancery Court on Feb. 1. The registry said it found approximately 80 unallowable expenditures totaling $11,816 from Staples' campaign account when auditing his campaign finance disclosure report from the fourth quarter of 2019.

According to the registry, Staples admitted the expenditures were unallowable and after months of appeals agreed to pay $500 monthly until the penalty was fully paid, but he hasn't yet done so.

Staples won the election to represent District 15 in the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2016 and was reelected in 2018. He was defeated in the Democratic primary in 2020.

Reporter Evan Mealins contributed to this report.

