Westchester's first cannabis dispensary holds grand opening. See what it looks like

Elevate Cannabis Dispensary, Westchester's first, held their grand opening on Tuesday, February 20.

Members of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, along with Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and City Council President Cathlin Gleason-Boncardo cut a ribbon to officially mark the occasion.

Elevate, located at 127 S. Terrace Ave, Mount Vernon, actually opened in early December following a months-long legal battle that prevented dispensaries across the state from obtaining licenses.

Elevate is planning a 420 Concert Festival, to be held April 20 at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon. Panel discussions and music are among the plans for what is hoped to be an annual event and tourist attraction.

