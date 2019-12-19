What happens to the articles of impeachment now?

WASHINGTON — Democrats wasted no time celebrating the passage of two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday night. Almost as soon as the votes were tallied, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders held a press conference in which they announced that they were not ready to transmit those articles to the Senate.

It was the most dramatic turn in a day that was otherwise largely predictable.

That sets up a potential showdown between Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — and, more broadly, between the House Democratic majority and the majority enjoyed by Republicans in the Senate.

At the heart of that battle are complex questions about what, exactly, the U.S. Constitution says about the articles of impeachment.

Below, an explainer about what happened, as well as what may happen next.

What does it mean to withhold articles of impeachment?

The House of Representatives has the capacity to impeach a president, but not to remove him from office. That can only be done after conviction in a Senate trial, which is presided over by the chief justice of the United States, currently John Roberts.

That trial cannot begin until those articles of impeachment are delivered by the House to the Senate.

How are the articles of impeachment transmitted from the House to the Senate?

That work is done by impeachment managers, who will also play the role of prosecutor during the Senate trial. It is their job to notify the Senate of the articles the House has ratified.

According to a Congressional Research Service explanation of impeachment procedures, the managers will then “read the resolution authorizing their appointment and the resolution containing the articles of impeachment on the Senate floor and then leave until the Senate invites them back for the trial.”

Has Pelosi appointed managers yet?

As of Thursday afternoon, she had not. And until she does, the articles will have no one to carry them to the Senate.

Why are Democrats delaying sending the articles?

Because they worry that McConnell will structure the trial in a way that will guarantee that Trump will be acquitted. He is likely to be acquitted anyway, since a two-thirds majority is needed for conviction. That outcome is highly unlikely in a chamber where few, if any, of its 53 Republicans members have shown a willingness to challenge Trump.

Still, the Democrats want a trial that fully airs the case against Trump, and they have demanded both that witnesses appear and key agencies, like the White House budget office, turn over relevant documents. McConnell has roundly resisted these requests.

Where did the idea of a delay come from?

In part, from a widely shared Washington Post op-ed by the Harvard Law scholar and Barack Obama mentor Laurence Tribe.

“Don’t let Mitch McConnell conduct a Potemkin impeachment trial,” the op-ed was titled. Tribe argued that nothing compelled the House to immediately turn the articles over to the Senate.

In fact, Tribe advised against doing so, noting what he described as McConnell’s “intention to conduct not a real trial but a whitewash, letting the president and his legal team call the shots.”

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, a member of the House Democratic leadership, endorsed the idea on Thursday morning. Clyburn was asked on CNN if the Democrats might “never transmit the articles of impeachment.”

Clyburn agreed with that description of his view of the matter, thus effectively endorsing the maneuver.

Pelosi herself has not explicitly said that she will continue to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate. If anything, she wants the burden of impeachment gone from her chamber, so that vulnerable members of the Democratic conference can show voters that they are working on substantive legislation.