What we know — and what we don't — about Susan Rice, a potential Biden VP pick

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has long said there is one quality in a vice presidential pick that he values above all: the ability to be “simpatico” with him.

And only one vice presidential shortlist finalist — former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice — boasts a long personal and professional relationship with the former vice president. The pair worked closely during the Obama years, and she is considered a member of Biden’s inner circle.

Former Assistant Secretary of State Susan Rice and Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama in 2007. (Kevin Sanders/AP) More

But while Rice is a successful and accomplished diplomat who has already served as a top White House official, not much is known about her views on matters of domestic policy. She has also never run for elected office, meaning that her appeal to voters is, as of now, completely theoretical.

Rice’s strength is found in her substantial foreign policy chops. Under President Bill Clinton, she served on the National Security Council and was eventually promoted to senior director of African affairs in 1995. Two years later, Rice became the youngest assistant secretary of state. She was 33.

Those who have studied Rice say that her time working in Clinton’s State Department was a formative experience, in particular her role in guiding the U.S. response to the Rwandan genocide in 1994. She argued against intervening militarily, a decision that critics said cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

In the years since, Rice has advocated for the U.S. to take stronger stands against human rights violations. When she was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, she became one of the most public advocates of the NATO intervention against Libyan strongman Moammar Gadhafi. That operation was successful in that it forced Gadhafi from power, although critics argue that the lack of postwar planning allowed Libya to descend into chaos.

Rice’s position in the Obama White House gave her a high-level view into the possibilities and limits of presidential power. She was also perhaps the most visible Black woman within the administration, which could be a tremendous asset for Biden at a time when the U.S. has been convulsed by protests for racial justice.

National security adviser Susan Rice with President Barack Obama and trade representative Michael Froman in 2016. (Brendan Smialowski /AFP via Getty Images) More

Since departing the White House, Rice has joined the board of Netflix and now chairs D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s commission that helps plan the city’s coronavirus reopening stages. She has also authored numerous op-eds for the New York Times since leaving government and has come out in favor of D.C. statehood, a longtime priority for progressives.

Yet little is known about where Rice stands, exactly, on the domestic policy issues that have come to define the 2020 contest. And that could hamper her ability to be an effective running mate for Biden, who has opened up a significant lead over President Trump in nationwide polls.

And when it comes to foreign policy, her more hawkish stances in recent years might draw criticism from progressives who are already frustrated with having a centrist at the top of the ticket.

Rice is also unpopular with conservatives who criticize her handling of the 2012 attack against two U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, that resulted in the deaths of American military personnel and Ambassador Chris Stevens. At the time, Rice said the attack was spurred by an internet video that disparaged Muhammad, the central prophet of the Islamic faith. Republicans alleged that her comments were part of a cover-up, although that claim has been largely refuted.