What's the Memphis record for snowfall? Here are the top 10 snowfalls | Know Your 901

What do you want to know about Memphis?

Know Your 901 is an initiative launched by the know-it-alls at The Commercial Appeal that will seek to answer your questions about the Bluff City and the Greater Memphis region.

Readers, we want your queries and your input! All subject matter is welcome: Culture, art, history, geography, celebrity, TV, music, food, and et cetera. Send questions to knowyour901@commercialappeal.com and we will try to give you an answer in a future column.

Today's column is in response to a topic that's on everyone's tongue (as, perhaps, some snowflakes will be...)

What's the Memphis record for snowfall?

Evaline McKee, 9, makes a snow angel at Overton Park as below-freezing temperatures and snow flurries hit Memphis on Feb. 14, 2021.

As Ethel Merman might have said if she had applied for a job at the National Weather Service: There's no business like snow business.

According to Memphis meteorologist Andy Sniezak, who has worked with the National Weather Service here for 30 years, snow season is especially busy for the forecasters at the Agricenter. That's because winter precipitation can be "a lot trickier" than a spring or summer rain because "it has a lot of impact," in terms of road conditions, school closings and so on, he said.

"I grew up outside of Buffalo, so I'm used to snow," Sniezak said. "But I could be just as happy if we didn't have it."

WINTER WEATHER IN TENNESSEE: Time to prep an emergency kit for your home, car and pets

The National Weather Service has predicted a cold, snowy Sunday and beyond for Memphis and the Mid-South. Temperatures could remain below freezing for up to four days straight.

Snow talk usually causes people to share stories and memories. Many people may remember the storm of 2021, when 10 inches of snow and sleet struck from Feb. 14-17.

Snow talk also causes people to ask: What's the record for Memphis snowfall?

Scenes from Overton Park as Memphis saw snowfall overnight and into morning while a winter storm moved through the area Jan. 16, 2022.

In what we might call the "modern" era of the past half-century-plus, the biggest "snow event" occurred March 21-23, 1968, when an unexpected first-days-of-spring snowfall dropped 17.3 inches on the Bluff City. The wintry weather struck right in the midst of some of the most active days of the city sanitation workers strike, causing the cancellation of a March 22 march that Dr. King had organized in support of the strikers.

But that "surprise spring snowstorm" (per the Memphis Press-Scimitar's front-page story) was and remains only the second highest on record. Also a relatively late winter event, the biggest snowfall in Memphis history occurred on March 17, 1892, when 18 inches accumulated.

In fact, the list of top 10 Memphis snowfalls is heavy with late 19th century activity. Here it is:

18 inches, March 17, 1892 17.3 inches, March 21-23, 1968 14.3 inches, Dec. 22, 1963 11.8 inches, Jan. 16, 1948 9.6 inches, Jan. 7, 1884 9.6 inches, Feb. 3, 1886 9 inches, March 7, 1875 8.5 inches, Jan. 4, 1878 8.5 inches, Dec. 7-8, 1917 8.1 inches, Jan. 3, 1985.

A traveler at the Memphis Airport hustles through the flakes of falling snow to make his flight on March 3, 2014, after a winter storm covered parts of Memphis in a blanket of ice overnight.

The precursor to the current weather service, a Memphis office to record official weather observations did not open until 1871. Could those early observers been prone to exaggeration, or used different standards to measure snowfall?

According to Sniezak, there's not reason to think so. In fact, measuring snowfall is as simple and "old school" as it ever was.

WINTERIZE YOUR HOME: Memphis to see single-digit temps next week, how to prepare your home from freezing conditions

In the backyard of the National Weather Service office at the Agricenter is what is known as a "snow board": literally, a flat piece of wood. When snow falls, a meteorologist armed with a ruler or yardstick walks outside, sticks the ruler into the snow until it hits the hard surface of the board at a right angle, and records the result. The board is cleared of snow after the measurement is taken. Meteorologists do this every six hours, and the day's snowfall represents the sum of those numbers. (A similar snow board is at Memphis International Airport; workers take measurements there, and submit the numbers to the weather service.)

Sniezak said if the upcoming winter precipitation proves to be mostly snow, as predicted, trees and power lines are less likely to be damaged than they would be in an ice storm. That's because snow is generally light and fluffy, and does not stick to surfaces as easily as freezing rain does. So, Memphis, keep your fingers crossed (if there's room enough to cross them inside your mittens).

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Record snowfall in Memphis, Tennessee: A look at the top 10 snowfalls