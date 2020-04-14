When will the economy reopen? California and New York say the timing will depend on these key coronavirus numbers.

How will we know when it’s time to “reopen America”? So far pretty much every U.S. official with any real authority seems to agree: not yet.

This group has included President Trump, who initially urged an Easter drawdown of social-distancing measures, then backtracked when virus models indicated that hundreds of thousands of Americans were projected to die from the coronavirus even if lockdown orders remained in place.

But now the president is again itching to get back to business, citing May 1 as his new target. “Without question, it’s the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Trump said Friday. “I want to get it open as soon as we can. We have to get our country open.”

On Monday, Trump promised on Twitter that “a decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

It’s still unclear, though, how he will make that decision. Asked Friday which “metrics” he will use to judge when the country can return to some semblance of normal, Trump pointed to his head.

“The metrics right here,” he said. “That’s my metrics. That’s all I can do.”

President Trump reacts to a question during a coronavirus task force briefing, April 4. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Trump’s inability to name any specific benchmarks suggests, as Politico reported Sunday, that the “White House still has no road map for restarting the economy” because “internal competition, a lack of communication and a shortage of coronavirus testing are complicating President Donald Trump’s May 1 goal.”

It’s unlikely, meanwhile, that Trump has the legal authority to reopen the entire country on whatever timetable he wants — despite the fight he has been picking with the states and his assertion that “when somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total.”

And so beyond the White House, governors such as Gavin Newsom of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York — fearing that Trump may jump the gun, with little more than his political instincts to guide him — are starting to announce their own metrics.

Such efforts could point the way toward a more cohesive and data-driven national approach.

On Tuesday, Newsom announced his framework for easing California out of its stay-at-home order. “The West Coast is guided by science,” Newsom tweeted Monday, touting a new West Coast pact with Oregon and Washington state to develop shared regional protocols for reopening. “We issued stay at home orders early to keep the public healthy. We’ll open our economies with that same guiding principle.”

Newsom’s framework for transitioning “from surge to suppression, and ultimately to herd immunity and a vaccine” is focused on California’s ability to do six things: (1) Expand testing to appropriately tracing and tracking exposed or infected residents; (2) Protect the state’s most vulnerable populations, including seniors; (3) Prepare the hospital system to address additional surges; (4) Partner with public and private entities to develop coronavirus therapeutics to meet future demand; (5) Ensure that schools, businesses and other facilities can support physical distancing; and (6) Have a system in place to reinstitute stay-at-home measures if necessary.

“There’s no light switch here,” Newsom said. “I would argue it’s more like a dimmer ... toggling back and forth between less restrictive and more restrictive measures.”

To determine when this next phase — “the hardest phase of all,” in Newsom’s words — might begin, the governor and his teams will be watching two metrics in particular: overall coronavirus hospitalizations and total intensive-care (ICU) hospitalizations.

“We want to see hospitalization numbers flatten and start to decline, and we want to see ICU numbers flatten and start to decline,” Newsom said. “If we see that over the course of a few weeks, and commensurate with that we build this infrastructure … in those six key categories,” then California can initiate “a loosening of these stay-at-home orders in a precise and targeted and gradual way, where we’re using data, using science, using real examples on a daily basis in order to iterate and again to toggle that dimmer so we get exactly the appropriate lighting … and get this economy roaring again.”