  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White House to DeSantis, Abbott: Handle Delta spike or 'get out of the way and let people do the right thing'

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Case counts are mounting in Texas and Florida, the two states where one-third of all infections nationwide were recorded last week. But the Republican leaders there have strenuously resisted public health advice, pushing back against mask mandates and vaccination requirements. That has led to mounting frustration within the White House with Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, and Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House had offered help to both governors. She described the talks with Austin and Tallahassee as ongoing, suggesting that the offer from Washington had not yet been accepted. The standstill has plainly exasperated the White House, which wants to see the spike in the Delta variant subside. That will be impossible without curbing its spread across the Southeast.

“If you aren't going to help, if you aren't going to abide by public health guidance, then get out of the way and let people do the right thing,” Psaki said on Tuesday in response to a question from Yahoo News about DeSantis and Abbott in particular. 

Asked to clarify what she meant by having the two governors “get out of the way,” Psaki elaborated, “That means don't ban, don't make it harder for people to put requirements on masks — or asking for vaccination status — into law.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on August 3, 2021. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a press briefing on Tuesday. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Psaki had also addressed the worsening situation in Florida and Texas on Monday, alluding to the political ambitions of both governors, who are widely believed to harbor presidential aspirations. “Leaders are going to have to choose whether they’re going to follow public health guidelines or they’re going to follow politics,” she said.

The DeSantis administration quickly punched back. “By dismissively ignoring Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to protect vulnerable Floridians, Psaki is the one playing politics with the pandemic,” his communications director, Christina Pushaw, told Fox News on Monday.

Abbott has denounced what he described as “draconian controls” related to the pandemic, arguing that undocumented migrants at the border with Mexico presented a greater problem than the spread of the Delta variant.

The friction between the White House and the two governors is not unlike what took place during the Trump administration, when President Donald Trump frequently fought with Democratic governors like Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

The difference today is that the end of the pandemic appeared to be at hand only weeks ago: President Biden went so far as to declare “independence” from the coronavirus during the Fourth of July holiday. No independence, however, can be possible without widespread vaccination, which the United States has not yet achieved. Last week, the European Union overtook the U.S. in vaccinations after lagging behind for the first half of 2021.

Since the arrival of Delta in the United States late in the spring, some Republican governors, such as Alabama’s Kay Ivey, Jim Justice of West Virginia and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, have forcefully spoken about the need for people to get vaccinated. DeSantis and Abbott appear to be following a more ideological approach, one that dismisses new restrictions as unnecessary and oppressive.

On Tuesday, DeSantis said it was wrong to blame the unvaccinated, as Ivey has done. Closely echoing one of Trump’s favorite complaints, he chided the media for being “judgmental.”

To be sure, the Delta spike will not be nearly as severe as previous surges of the coronavirus, most experts agree. On Monday the White House announced that 70 percent of American adults are now vaccinated. Biden had hoped to reach that goal by Independence Day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media about the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed on July 03, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The White House has shown frustration with some reporting about the Delta variant, with one of Psaki’s deputies taking to Twitter to lambaste the Washington Post and the New York Times for their allegedly hyperbolic reporting on a recent Delta cluster in Provincetown, Mass. Although an epidemiological investigation of that cluster made clear that Delta is more transmissible than previous strains of the coronavirus, the vaccines are highly effective in preventing infection in the first place.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended renewed masking, including for vaccinated people, after studying the Provincetown outbreak. After the small vacation town — which swells with revelers in the summer months — reimposed a mask mandate of its own, infection rates there plummeted. Masks compensate for the vaccines’ lower efficacy in keeping down Delta’s transmission rate.

Parts of the Northeast and Pacific West rushed to reimpose mask mandates of their own, even though populations there — as in Provincetown — are highly vaccinated and therefore protected to begin with.

The situation is reversed in Florida, Texas and their neighbors, where vaccination rates are low and resistance to masking is high. There, and in other Republican enclaves, the notion of masking up again was met with strong resistance and vows of defiance. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a centrist Democrat, announced Monday that his state would be reimposing a mask mandate, providing a potential test case for stricter measures in the region.

People wait to receive a COVID-19 test at a pop-up testing location on July 26, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A pop-up COVID-19 testing location in Miami on July 26. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DeSantis, in particular, has willingly assumed the role of White House foe, a role he appears to believe could help him politically, should he seek the presidency in 2024. He had spent much of the spring and early summer celebrating his record in handling the pandemic. Critics say that record is exaggerated and inaccurate.

In recent days, DeSantis has fought the imposition of new mask mandates, including in schools. Before that, he fought the cruise industry in court for trying to impose vaccine mandates in Florida ports.

Frustration with Abbott and DeSantis is surely informed by the fact that both men appear as if they would like the office currently occupied by Biden. They have little political incentive to follow his administration’s guidelines, as the Republican base would almost certainly penalize them for doing so.

A reporter asked Psaki on Tuesday if the president had spoken to DeSantis about Florida’s spike. "If we thought it would make a difference,” she answered, “I'm sure he would.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House turns up the heat on DeSantis and Abbott over masks

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki delivered harsh critiques Tuesday of Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott's decisions to ban mask and vaccine mandates in their respective states.

  • Florida school district reverses mask mandate after DeSantis threatens to cut funding

    Florida's second-largest school district on Monday said it will no longer impose a mask mandate after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) threatened to withhold funding from districts that require face coverings. Driving the news: Broward County Public Schools announced last week that it would require mask use after the CDC issued new guidance recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools this incoming school year, regardless of vaccination status.Stay on

  • Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules

    Speaking from the White House, Biden sharply criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials who have moved to block the reimposition of mask mandates to slow the delta strain of the virus. “If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing," Biden said. Biden endorsed New York City's move to require vaccinations to dine indoors or go to the gym, as well as corporate moves to require vaccines to return to work, and said more localities and businesses should follow suit.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defends unvaccinated people who are catching COVID-19: Media is being 'judgmental'

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended unvaccinated people who are testing positive for COVID-19, saying, "Nobody's trying to get ill here."

  • Biden tells Florida, Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or 'get out of the way'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Republican leaders in Florida and Texas - home to roughly a third of all new U.S. COVID-19 cases - to follow public health guidelines on the pandemic or "get out of the way" as the country struggles to contain the rapid spread of the disease's Delta variant. Biden also announced the United States had donated more than 110 million vaccine doses to 65 countries, but the White House kept its focus largely on the crisis at home: outbreaks in the two Republican-led states accounting for an outsized share of rising cases nationwide. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has opposed strict COVID-19 restrictions.

  • As Florida COVID Cases Spike, Miami Beach Mayor Says Gov. Ron DeSantis is Leading State 'Off a Cliff'

    "I'm the mayor of a hospitality town, I think most people coming here would rather be in a place that they feel safer than a place that they feel like they may be getting, you know, the virus," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN

  • John Kerry says Trump destroyed America's credibility on climate change

    Former President Donald Trump all but destroyed America's credibility when it comes to addressing climate change, John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy for climate, said in a new interview with the New Yorker magazine.

  • White House says it has been unable to find way to extend eviction moratorium

    Citing a Supreme Court decision issued in late June, the White House said it was unable to unilaterally extend the moratorium for evictions.

  • DeSantis won't move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday downplayed a spike in COVID-19 cases that’s shattered state hospitalization records and strongly reiterated his vow not to impose a mask mandate or any business restrictions. With the much more contagious delta variant now spreading exponentially, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year's record for the third straight day and up from just 1,000 in mid-June. DeSantis said he expects hospitalizations to drop in the next couple weeks, asserting that the spike is seasonal as Floridians spend more time together indoors to escape the summer heat and humidity.

  • Climate groups, unions push Congress for carbon capture funding in infrastructure bills

    A coalition of groups sent a letter to House and Senate leaders Tuesday morning calling for the infrastructure bills moving through Congress to bolster nascent carbon capture and storage ventures.Why it matters: This may be the broadest coalition yet put together to advocate for carbon capture and storage policies (CCS). Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The letter is backed by major unions, including United Steelworkers and the AFL-CIO, along with big co

  • Axios-Ipsos poll: The blame game begins over the Delta coronavirus variant

    Data: Axios/Ipsos Poll; Chart: Connor Rothschild/AxiosAmericans place the most blame for rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of new variants on the unvaccinated, people from other nations traveling to the U.S. and Donald Trump, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index. Why it matters: The findings expose a surreal gap between the views of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, showing how tough getting to herd immunity could be — and providing new evidence that man

  • US preparing new 60-day eviction ban due to COVID spread

    The Biden administration will put in place a new eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives, a turnaround after progressive lawmakers pushed the White House to do more to prevent some 3.6 million Americans from losing their homes during the COVID-19 crisis. President Joe Biden stopped short Tuesday of announcing the new ban on evictions during a press conference at the White House. “My hope is it’s going to be a new moratorium,” Biden told reporters.

  • Broward school district backpedals on mask mandate after DeSantis says he’ll cut funds

    Broward County Public Schools backtracked on its mask mandate Monday, saying the district would comply with the governor’s executive order that prevents schools from requiring facial coverings.

  • Donald Trump's political endorsement strength gets a new test Tuesday in Ohio

    Ohio's Mike Carey, a Trump-backed candidate, faces a crowded Republican primary Tuesday, just seven days after another Trump candidate lost in Texas.

  • Third officer commits suicide after responding to Capitol riot

    Another police officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan 6. has died by suicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

  • Madison Cawthorn Tweet Sparks Suspicions He's Part Of Trump's Shadow 'Cabinet'

    The Republican tweeted photos from a meeting with the ex-president at his golf club after Mark Meadows referred to a secretive "Cabinet member" huddle.

  • Florida governor insists state won't shut down

    Governor Ron DeSantis attributed the current spike in infections to the season.

  • Trump-Era GDP Growth Was Worst Since Great Depression, Analysis Shows

    Ex-President Donald Trump was fixated on GDP during his time in office. Maybe he shouldn't have been.

  • Why companies aren't paying more despite labor shortages

    If companies raised pay high enough, then maybe they wouldn’t complain about labor shortages that have forced them to forgo sales. But there seems to be a limit to how much a company is willing to pay, despite what seems like a clear opportunity to maximize the top line.Why it matters: Companies have been scrambling to staff up amid a rapid economic recovery. Employers across industries have been raising wages in their efforts to be competitive.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Citing U.S. vaccination milestone, Biden says 'the message is getting through'

    President Biden celebrated a belated milestone on Tuesday, saying that achieving the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of U.S. adults for COVID-19 “will make a big difference” in helping end a pandemic made worse by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.