White House says U.S. president, N. Korean dictator 'agree' on 'low IQ' assessment of Joe Biden, continues downplaying N. Korea missile threat

Before President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at their historical summits, they lobbed attacks at each other through speeches and social media, with Kim calling Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” and Trump calling Kim “a madman” and “Little Rocket Man.” Now they “agree” on an assessment of Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden as a “low IQ” person.

“I think they agree in their assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders about Trump and Kim on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted from Japan, where he is meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

A campaign aide for Biden responded to the original tweet, in which Trump misspelled Biden’s last name: “I would say the tweet speaks for itself, but it’s so unhinged and erratic that I’m not sure anyone could even say that with a straight face.”

Sanders told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, “The president doesn’t need somebody else to give him an assessment of Joe Biden. He’s given his own assessment a number of times. I think you’ve seen it. I’m sure you’ve covered it on your program. The president watched him and his administration with President Obama fail for eight years.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump. (Photo" Evan Vucci/AP) More

In the past week, North Korea’s state-run news agency, KCNA, bashed Biden, calling him, in language similar to Trump’s, a “fool of low IQ,” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being.”

“He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh,” the agency wrote. “Explicitly speaking, we will never pardon anyone who dare provoke the supreme leadership of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] but will certainly make them pay for it.”

KCNA lashed out after Biden, during a campaign rally in Philadelphia last Saturday, called Kim a tyrant and criticized Trump’s relationship with the North Korean dictator. Biden’s campaign said North Korea would prefer Trump “remain in the White House.”

“As Vice President Biden said in Philadelphia, Donald Trump ‘embraces dictators and tyrants like Putin and Kim Jong Un’ while alienating our closest allies. That is antithetical to who we are and it has to change,” said Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, in response to KCNA’s attacks Wednesday.

“Trump has also been repeatedly tricked into making major concessions to the murderous regime in Pyongyang while getting nothing in return,” he said. “Given Vice President Biden’s record of standing up for American values and interests, it’s no surprise that North Korea would prefer that Donald Trump remain in the White House.”

It was in March when Trump added Biden to his list of low IQ individuals. Sanders said that Trump has “cleaned up a lot of the messes that were left behind” by Biden and former President Barack Obama.

“We shouldn’t even be in the position that we’re in to have to deal with North Korea at the level we are if they had done their job in the first place,” said Sanders.