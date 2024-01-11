Who's going to win El Paso's $500M City Council race: Meet District 2 candidates

The special election for the District 2 seat on the El Paso City Council is shaping to be a half-a-million-dollar race.

Only 4.5% of the district's 47,762 registered voters cast ballots in the special election on Dec. 9, 2023. That election cost voters around $264,000, or roughly $116.56 per vote.

Though city Strategic Communications Director Laura Cruz-Acosta reported that the city does not yet have a cost estimate for the runoff, the final number will likely be similar, bringing the total cost of the District 2 race to more than $500,000.

The price tag for a City Council race in which the winner will serve less than a year calls into question the city's current strategy for replacing retiring council members in the middle of a term. However, there have been no rumblings about changing the policy.

On Jan. 20, the residents of Central El Paso will choose between activist and lawyer Veronica Carbajal and El Paso Independent School District trustee and education consultant Josh Acevedo, one of which will serve a roughly 11-month term.

Current District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello resigned from her City Council post last October to mount a bid for the Texas House District 77 seat being vacated by Democratic state Rep. Lina Ortega, who is not seeking reelection.

Voters first went to the polls in December to choose between a slate of four candidates, with Carbajal and Acevedo within two-tenths of a percent of each other at the end of the night.

With the runoff happening only weeks before the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5, when voters will weigh in on a number of high-profile state and national races, voter turnout will likely be low again in the runoff election, leaving taxpayers on the hook for an even higher per-vote expense.

Still, the race is important for an area of town where community pools have been closed and empty houses and storefronts abound in Central El Paso.

A corner store sits empty on Dyer Street in Central El Paso. District 2 is riddled with shuttered businesses and abandoned homes and runoff candidates Josh Acevedo and Veronica Carbajal represent two different visions for rehabilitating these dormant locations.

And though the winner of the runoff may only have a short tenure — and one that will represent an ongoing reelection campaign should they choose to stay on City Council — the impact either candidate will have on District 2 could be tremendous.

While Carbajal and Acevedo are both self-proclaimed progressives, something former opponent Judy Gutierrez criticized them over in the special election, the two represent different visions for Central El Paso.

District 2

Only voters who live in District 2 are eligible to vote in the City Council runoff election. Early voting started on Jan. 3 and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

District 2 stretches to Hondo Pass Drive in the north down to the U.S.-Mexico border in the south, west to Moreno Elementary and Bassett Middle School and east along Railroad Drive; an area uniquely impacted by the continuing ebbs and flows of immigration; an area somehow just beyond the reach of the explosive growth in the Northeast and Downtown.

The El Paso Times asked the candidates to respond to some new questions heading into next weekend's election. The candidates' responses are listed according to their ballot order in the runoff election.

Veronica Carbajal

District 2 is plagued by a number of vacant houses and businesses. Share one idea on how to improve the district.

District 2 has an exaggerated amount of abandoned EPISD schools, houses and businesses that create nuisances, attract vagrancy, bring down property values, and pose a fire hazard to surrounding homes. For commercial buildings and schools, the city could work with the property owners, including EPISD, and incentivize local small businesses or certain types of larger businesses to use those spaces and meet the needs of nearby residents. For instance, the city could incentivize grocery stores to move in by waiving certain permit fees or providing limited tax incentives, and in turn requiring the business to work with local farmers and nonprofits and offer free shuttle services for customers who no longer drive. Another option is to partner with local community partners, like the housing authority to revitalize abandoned schools and convert them to a mix use of housing, community spaces, and businesses. For homes and commercial buildings, the city must initiate foreclosures on properties, where taxes and/or liens are past due, so that they can be placed on the market and can contribute to the property tax roll. For abandoned homes, where taxes are not past due, the city should work with the owner and identify the impediments to placing the home on the market for sale or rental within a certain timeline and create incentives for making the homes habitable in exchange for the owner providing affordable housing including accepting Section 8 vouchers. A harsher alternative is to enforce existing local rules to secure, condemn and or place liens on the properties for code compliance violations and then foreclose, all in a short timeline.

What is the best thing about District 2?

The best thing about District 2 is its people. The District spans from Hondo Pass to Ascarate and many of its neighborhoods are still dealing with the consequences of racist decisions that determined which families would bear the burden of highways, international bridges, sewage treatment plants, the refinery, crime hot spots, etc. and which families would benefit from zoning strictly for residences, better parks, streets, libraries, pools, etc. Many District 2 residents have lived in the district for decades and understand their place in history and have unwavering commitment to their homes, their neighborhoods, and each other. I've had the honor of representing many District 2 residents as a legal aid lawyer for people who cannot afford a lawyer and we have taken on real estate scammers, slumlords and polluters, TXDOT, and others. As a city representative, I want to do everything in my power to deliver better city services and environmental justice to people who have waited far too long for results.

Please rate City Hall's response to the mass migrant crisis?

It seems the city has often worked independently of the county, homeless shelters and immigration advocacy organizations that have carried the heaviest load of housing the migrants. The city and county should be working more closely together to minimize the impact on El Paso's neighborhoods, maximize the use of federal resources, and make the best use of the existing network of homeless shelters, churches, and immigration advocacy non-profits. Due to my relationship with immigrant advocacy organizations and other service providers, at various times, I have effectively communicated their concerns to the city and if elected, I would continue to do so. The city should also reconsider the role of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) given the amount of fast speed chases and car accidents they have been involved with.

District 2 City Council candidate Veronica Carbajal speaks to local voters at the Memorial Senior Center on Nov. 28, 2023

Describe the ideal City Manager?

The ideal City Manager will accept a contract that puts the residents of El Paso first. Such a contract could include reasonable grounds for termination without a severance package; mandatory full-time residency in El Paso; and a salary similar to that of city managers for cities comparable to us in size and median income. The ideal city manager will know how to genuinely engage with the community and the county, not just large business interests; will be a good steward of our property taxes; will make recommendations and decisions through the lens of equity; and will hold department leaders accountable, including the police department, which the manager oversees directly. Prior to the late Chief Greg Allen been selected by then city manager Joyce Wilson, in 2008 Ms. Wilson invited community leaders, including me, to interview the finalists for the position and make a recommendation, which she took under advisement. It was disappointing to not see that same process take place in 2023 despite the community requesting it.

How would you improve policing in El Paso?

I recognize that EPPD has not filled many vacant positions, however, EPPD must do better to insure quicker response times for all the neighborhoods in District 2, including the Northeast and Southside, which have reported long wait times, as well as crime hot spots that have not been addressed, including stash houses, homeless camps, and car accident hot spots. I would improve policing in El Paso with community policing practices, robust neighborhood watch programs for those that wish to participate, finding solutions for abandoned buildings so they are not used to commit crimes, and working with community partners, including the Homeless Coalition, substance abuse recovery organizations, among others to craft long-term solutions. In addition, EPPD must have a zero-tolerance policy on excessive use of force, sexual harassment, and other abuses that hurt the community and create legal liabilities.

Why do you believe you are the best candidate for the District 2 seat?

I am the best candidate for District 2 because I have the courage, integrity, work ethic, community relationships, and relevant experience and skills to bring much-needed resources and justice to the District. I am the only candidate who has been directly involved with city issues in both my professional and personal time since 2005. I have sued the city, including to stop the sports arena we should not be subsidizing. I have also served on several city advisory committees, I have appeared before City Council many times and have helped mobilize the community to do the same, for things like firing the city manager, improving animal services, asking the city to request a contested case hearing to limit the pollution from Marathon Refinery, and others. I was heavily involved in criticizing the former City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and in identifying and supporting candidates willing to fire him. As part of Justicia Fronteriza, I've led the effort to limit how much money the richest El Pasoans can donate to the political campaigns of city representatives and mayoral candidates. We are very close to getting this passed by city council. I have not taken any money that would compromise my values and I have named every single one of my donors. I am not afraid to say No to the most powerful interests in our community — we need to limit the city's subsidies of their projects (like the baseball stadium and planned sports arena) in order to bring down the property tax rate and reinvest in our neighborhoods. District 2 faces immediate needs: streets that are not safe due to speeding, lack of lighting and potholes; investing in public transit and other ways to bring down temperatures; houses that are older and occupied by seniors on fixed incomes that need help with repairs; the Bridge of the Americas expansion; holding TXDOT accountable for creating more traffic heading into Juarez; Marathon Refinery's permit, a just clean-up of Modesto Park; the migrant surge; homeless camps; abandoned buildings; and thousands of community cats and so many stray dogs. I have the community relationships to address these issues while holding current city department heads accountable for their failings.

Josh Acevedo

District 2 is plagued by a number of vacant houses and businesses. Share one idea on how to improve the district.

I want to work on fixing our crumbling buildings and vacant lots by creating policies that will incentivize building owners to invest in properties throughout District 2. We need to bring more community spaces, grocery stores, and other essentials to the core of El Paso.

What is the best thing about District 2?

District 2 is the heart of El Paso. My neighbors make this district vibrant and are always willing to lend a helping hand. Our community likes to be heard and my community-oriented leadership will allow us to dream big for District 2. We can have better streets, parks, public safety, and tackle our issue with stray animals when we work together.

Please rate City Hall's response to the mass migrant crisis?

The city has stepped into a role that belongs to the federal government. I remain optimistic that Congress will act for the first time in decades to bring solutions and resources for migrants that are led from the federal level. Until then, the city has worked diligently to house people for a few days until they move on to their final destination. I am thankful to the city, county, and nonprofit organizations that have played this role for years.

District 2 City Council candidate Josh Acevedo speaks to local voters at the Memorial Senior Center on Nov. 28, 2023

Describe the ideal City Manager?

I believe the next city manager must be a community-oriented and ethical leader. The city manager must also be transparent, accountable, and a good steward of taxpayer funds. I will fight for a contract that is good for the taxpayer that does not include bonuses or any allowances. The contract must be simple — salary, retirement, and healthcare — just like any other city employee.

How would you improve policing in El Paso?

I am looking forward to working with the new chief of police. I want to put a big emphasis on community policing and bring the chief of police into District 2 to build a relationship with our neighbors and have a firsthand understanding of the issues that are affecting our various neighborhoods. I also want to continue supporting the crisis intervention team that I helped bring to the city of El Paso years ago. This is an important program that will continue to help our police department respond to people in crisis.

Why do you believe you are the best candidate for the District 2 seat?

I have dedicated my entire career to being a public servant. I have worked at the County of El Paso and UTEP on several important policy issues that include mental health, binational affairs, historic preservation, and wage theft. Since 2019, I have been an elected member of the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees, representing a large part of our beloved District 2. At EPISD, I have oversight of one of the largest employers in El Paso, with an over $550 million budget, over 8,000 employees, and 50,000 students. Through four budget cycles, I have lowered the tax rate each year — about half of an annual property tax bill. I want to bring this public servant experience to City Hall. As we hire a new city manager, I have already been through a similar process when I hired the current superintendent at EPISD with a good contract for the taxpayer. I also want to work on prioritizing dollars in the almost $1 billion budget at the city. We need to rethink how we are allocating dollars to make sure our city services — streets, parks, animal services, — have adequate funding and resources to make a difference for our residents. In addition to my professional experience, I have four degrees from UTEP, including a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership & Administration, a Master of Public Administration, and a Master of Arts in Political Science.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Meet the candidates for El Paso City Council District 2 election 2024