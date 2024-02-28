'Why not let them do it?' Toms River mayor wants county to take over animal shelter

TOMS RIVER - Ocean County could do a better job taking care of the township's homeless animals, Mayor Daniel Rodrick said, contending that conditions in Toms River's animal shelter were poor when his administration took charge in January.

"It's a politically emotional topic," the mayor said. "But if the county does a great job already, why not let them do it?"

The mayor said he believes the county is better at finding homes for stray dogs, cats and other companion animals than the township has been.

Rodrick will face pushback on plans to have the county take over Toms River's shelter operations: a demonstration supporting the animal shelter is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. outside town hall, 33 Washington St., before Wednesday night's 7 p.m. township council meeting.

Some advocates have expressed concern that more animals could be euthanized if they are sent to the county, and have also argued that shelter employees do a good job.

"This animal shelter has had its hands tied behind its back because it has not had enough staff," Toms River resident Julie Adamek said earlier this month. "The staff members there really are animal advocates and really love the animals."

Rodrick said he was frustrated that the animal shelter employees would not agree to change their hours so that the building could stay open until 7 p.m. "a couple of nights a week," to facilitate adoptions.

"This is not about money," the mayor insisted. "This is about what's best for the animals."

He again noted that the township received a $1 million bequest from an animal lover, which is enough to run the shelter "for two years." That money would presumably go to the county should it agree to take all of Toms River's homeless animals.

Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn said that preliminary discussions were held between lawyers representing the county and the township after Rodrick reached out to the county about the animal shelter "six to eight weeks ago." No agreement has been reached with the township about the shelter, Quinn said, although the health department has "expressed interest."

"If we did take it over, we would do everything in our power to make sure the people that work there get something at the county," Quinn said. "It is difficult to find experienced people for those types of jobs."

Ocean County's two animal shelters, located in Jackson and Stafford, are operated by the Board of Health.

As for Toms River's shelter, Quinn said that "the board of health would never consider taking ownership of that building." He noted that the building "belongs to the taxpayers of Toms River," and that if the board decided to use the facility, it would likely enter into a $1-a-year lease with the township.

That way, Toms River could reclaim the facility should circumstances change in the future, Quinn said.

Ocean County Public Health Coordinator Dan Regenye said the county's two shelters have a robust social media presence and a strong volunteer force and foster program to assist employees in helping to get strays adopted.

In 2022, Ocean County's two shelters took in 954 dogs and 1755 cats, according to the most state records. Owners picked up 422 of those dogs, and 113 cats; 265 dogs and 960 cats were adopted, and 54 dogs and 422 cats were euthanized.

Toms River's animal shelter did not report its 2022 numbers to the state; the reports are voluntary. But in 2021, Toms River's animal shelter took in 250 dogs and 201 cats. Owners picked up 144 dogs and 7 cats; 38 dogs and 89 cats were adopted, along with four other types of animals. Eighteen dogs, 51 cats and 55 other animals were euthanized.

Rodrick's administration is also seeking proposals for animal control services. The mayor said if the township privatizes animal control, it will eliminate the jobs of "five to six" township employees; shelter employees could be let go as well.

Toms River is one of four municipalities in the state that has its own municipal shelter. The animal shelter, located on Oak Avenue next to the police department, was moved from its former location on Whitesville Road in 2014, when the township constructed a new building to house stray animals.

The nearly 8,000-square-foot animal shelter can house up to 60 cats and 30 dogs. The old building only had 10 kennels for dogs.

Rodrick said the shelter was full when he took over as mayor, and contends when he visited the shelter shortly after taking office, he found "animals laying in their excrement and it was dirty." Since then, he said, new township employee Drew Chabot has worked to increase adoptions and make connections between the shelter and other rescue organizations.

The council also agreed to eliminate adoption fees at the shelter; previously, it cost $150 for dogs and $75 for cats. Fees were $100 for dogs 7 years and older and $50 for cats that were 7 years or older.

Animal advocates said they feared the lack of fees could attract animal abusers, but Councilman Thomas Nivison, who has three rescued cats and four rescued goats, said the shelter was still screening potential adopters.

On Tuesday, Rodrick said there were seven dogs and two cats up adoption at the shelter; Toms River has been turning away animals recently, sending six to county shelters, he said and accepting one puppy. The township has an agreement with the county to accept stray animals if needed, and pays a fee for each cat or dog it turns over to county shelters.

He said while Chabot has helped reduce the number of animals at the shelter, he is needed to work in the Recreation Department and cannot stay at the shelter indefinitely. The mayor said he is "not confident" that other shelter employees could continue the shelter's recent success in getting animals adopted.

To see adoptable pets at the Toms River Shelter, go to its Petfinder page.

