Will televised Trump impeachment hearings convince Americans that he should be removed from office?

After weeks of closed-door testimony, public impeachment proceedings against President Trump will begin Wednesday. But will they change public opinion?

That’s certainly what Democrats are hoping. Nancy Pelosi and colleagues have carefully controlled the narrative that’s trickled out so far, and the structure of the upcoming public hearings — sustained questioning from House Intelligence Committee lawyers rather than five-minute spasms of political grandstanding — will allow Chairman Adam Schiff to continue to exercise as much influence as possible.

The issue is how actual voters watching along on TV (or catching up via the news or social media) will react, and how their reaction will affect Trump’s fate — including the final impeachment vote in the Senate.

History suggests the answer lies in whether the televised phase of Trump’s impeachment process ends up looking more like Richard Nixon’s or Bill Clinton’s.

Since the initial Ukraine revelations, America’s attitude toward Trump and impeachment has held remarkably steady. Right before the whistleblower news broke in late September, about 51 percent of Americans opposed the general idea of impeachment, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average; about 40 percent supported it. Within days, however, those numbers had flip-flopped, and for the past month, support has hovered between 48 and 50 percent, while opposition has been stuck around 43 or 44 percent.

Yet hidden within those stats are more specific numbers that tell a larger story — and it’s a story Democrats will be trying to rewrite as they take their case to TV. When pollsters ask about impeachment, they tend to ask two kinds of questions: one, Do you support or oppose the impeachment process? and two, Do you support or oppose actually impeaching and/or removing Trump from office?

A majority of Americans have favored the process all along; the latest FiveThirtyEight average is 51 percent who support it versus 42.8 percent who are opposed. But the share of the public that supports impeaching and/or removing Trump — the former would require a majority vote in the House; the latter would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate — has been significantly lower. As of today, for instance, only 47.2 percent support impeaching and/or removing Trump; 45 percent are opposed.

In other words, a sizable number of Americans — about 4 or 5 percent — are impeachment-curious. They’re approaching the impeachment inquiry with an open mind. We’re OK with these hearings, they’re telling pollsters. But we’re waiting to see what they reveal before we decide whether Trump should be impeached and/or removed from office.

If Democrats can use televised hearings to persuade these voters to back impeachment and/or removal, they’ll have a majority of the country behind them.

Over 51 nights between May and November 1973, millions of Americans flipped on their televisions at 8 p.m. Eastern time and watched nearly 250 hours of “gavel-to-gavel” coverage of Senate Watergate Committee hearings — a primetime political soap opera that often extended well past midnight and unfolded like “a kind of extended morality play,” as one PBS anchor put it at the time.