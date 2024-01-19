Winter storm in weekend forecast for 100 million in US, with widespread travel impacts

Meteorologists are warning that over 115 million residents from Iowa to New Jersey should prepare a winter storm on Friday.

The storm is forecast to bring 1-3 inches of snow to the Midwest and Northeast, with some areas receiving 3-6 inches or more by Friday evening, AccuWeather said.

"The dry, powdery nature of the snow and cold ground will lead to immediate accumulations on the roads so that soon after the storm begins, slippery conditions will develop," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said in a report. In some areas, a fresh coating of snow will be on the ground from an early part of the storm from Thursday.

Winter weather expected to affect travel

Snow is expected to impact travel Friday on Interstate 80, in addition to snarling traffic on local roads and state highways from the Midwest to the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.

Meteorologists said to expect de-icing operations at airports, including major hubs such as Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, New York City, and Boston. Flight cancellations could also increase due to delayed crews and displaced planes towards the end of the week and beginning of the weekend.

California will also face heavy rainfall from Friday until next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The western U.S. should have above-average temperatures, except for the interior Pacific Northwest. The Northern Plains' arctic air will remain in this region, leading to dangerous icing conditions through the Columbia River Gorge from Thursday to Friday. The Washington Cascades may also see heavy snowfall due to an incoming storm, the National Weather Service said.

