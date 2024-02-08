Woman convicted in 2021 Alexandria murder sentenced to life in prison

A Natchitoches woman was sentenced to life in prison last week after her conviction in December in the 2021 murder of a woman in Alexandria.

Ke'Undra Mekel Walker, 29, will serve her sentence without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

She was convicted in the second-degree murder of Mikelia Ra'Sha Busch Williams, 26, on June 5, 2021, in the 2500 block of 3rd Street in Alexandria.

At her Feb. 1 sentencing, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard denied motions for a post verdict judgment of acquittal and for a new trial. Her trial attorney, Willie Stephens Jr., filed motions for an appeal after the sentencing.

Also arrested by the Alexandria Police Department with Walker was fellow Natchitoches resident Timira Raychelle Johnson. She later was formally charged with a felony count of being an accessory after the fact, but her case was continued without any court dates.

Days after Walker's conviction, the case against Johnson was dropped.

