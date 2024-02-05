Woman struck and killed near Oaklane Road identified; suspect appears in court

A woman struck by a Jeep near Oaklane Road just east of Interstate 72 on the outskirts of Springfield Saturday evening has been identified.

Alexandria Estrada, 36, of the 1200 block of Oaklane was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said preliminary findings suggested Estrada died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident.

Estrada formerly lived in Tucson, Arizona.

Steven Mehundrew, 53, who lived with Estrada in Springfield, has been charged with first-degree murder. He had a first court appearance Monday morning and was ordered detained in the Sangamon County Jail by Judge Raylene Grischow.

Mehundrew also has been charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, according to Sangamon County state's attorney John Milhiser.

Mehundrew was represented by the public defender's office at Monday's hearing. His next court date is Feb. 15.

Estrada's body was discovered lying in the roadway, according to a dispatch call that came into Sangamon County at 8:12 p.m. Saturday.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies were able to follow a trail of blood from the roadway to a lot in the mobile home park.

Witnesses reported a Jeep as possibly being involved in the incident, leading deputies to identify Mehundrew as a suspect.

Mehundrew was stopped by sheriff's deputies in the 2400 block of East South Grand Avenue at 10:18 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was located by a license plate reader camera at Dirksen Parkway and Clearlake Avenue, Campbell said.

Milhiser said his office was working with sheriff's deputies on the investigation.

