Wood County inspections: One restaurant with 8 violations, five ace reports

Marshfield

Mr. G's Saloon, 136 S. Central Ave.: Dec. 6: No violations.

Subway No. 115, 1302 S. Central Ave.: Dec. 6: Two violations: Meatballs and broccoli soup not held at proper temperature; single-use toweling dispenser provided at dish sink.

Vesper

Timeless Tavern, 6567 Cameron Ave.: Dec. 12: No violations.

Wisconsin Rapids

American Family Table, 1530 W. Grand Ave.: Dec. 5: Eight violations: Hamburger offered undercooked on children's menu; baked potatoes not held at proper temperature (corrected during inspection); no thermometer available for monitoring food temperatures; pot of water stored in hand sink basin; no single-use toweling of other hand-drying device at employee handwashing sink in kitchen; scoops improperly stored with handle in contact with food in chicken base and vegetables (corrected during inspection); soiled cardboard used to line shelves; fryers not cleaned frequently. Reinspection: Dec. 12: Two violations: Hamburger offered undercooked on children's menu; fryers not cleaned frequently.

Jennings & Co. Brew Pub, 210 First St. N.: Dec. 12: One violation: Improper cooling method used for gravy in walk-in cooler.

Mid-State Technical College, 500 32nd St. N.: Dec. 13: No violations.

The Ridges, 2311 Griffith Ave.: Dec. 20: No violations.

Shaw Lee Restaurant, 222 W. Grand Ave.: Dec. 5: Four violations: Hibachi pork, honey pork and lo mein in buffet not at proper temperatures; bleach sanitizer not used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection); sanitizer bucket stored in basin of hand sink (corrected during inspection); rice scoop improperly stored in ice (corrected during inspection).

Somewhere Else of Rapids, 3311 Plover Road: Dec. 7: One violation: Cheese in two-door glass reach-in cooler not at proper temperature.

South Wood County Recreation Center, 2711 16th St. S.: Dec. 18: No violations.

Subway West, 221 W. Riverview Expressway: Dec. 4: Four violations: Milk in the one-door glass reach-in cooler not held at proper temperature; establishment does not have procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; black olives and mushrooms present in basin of handwashing sink; single-use toweling provided at four-compartment and two-compartment sinks.

