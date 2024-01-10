Wood County inspections: One restaurant with 8 violations, five ace reports
The following are the latest results of Wood County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and Marshfield News-Herald report monthly.
Marshfield
Mr. G's Saloon, 136 S. Central Ave.: Dec. 6: No violations.
Subway No. 115, 1302 S. Central Ave.: Dec. 6: Two violations: Meatballs and broccoli soup not held at proper temperature; single-use toweling dispenser provided at dish sink.
Vesper
Timeless Tavern, 6567 Cameron Ave.: Dec. 12: No violations.
Wood County inspections for November: See how your favorite Marshfield- and Wisconsin Rapids-area restaurants performed
Wood County inspections for October: One restaurant with 11 violations, six ace reports
Wisconsin Rapids
American Family Table, 1530 W. Grand Ave.: Dec. 5: Eight violations: Hamburger offered undercooked on children's menu; baked potatoes not held at proper temperature (corrected during inspection); no thermometer available for monitoring food temperatures; pot of water stored in hand sink basin; no single-use toweling of other hand-drying device at employee handwashing sink in kitchen; scoops improperly stored with handle in contact with food in chicken base and vegetables (corrected during inspection); soiled cardboard used to line shelves; fryers not cleaned frequently. Reinspection: Dec. 12: Two violations: Hamburger offered undercooked on children's menu; fryers not cleaned frequently.
Jennings & Co. Brew Pub, 210 First St. N.: Dec. 12: One violation: Improper cooling method used for gravy in walk-in cooler.
Mid-State Technical College, 500 32nd St. N.: Dec. 13: No violations.
The Ridges, 2311 Griffith Ave.: Dec. 20: No violations.
Shaw Lee Restaurant, 222 W. Grand Ave.: Dec. 5: Four violations: Hibachi pork, honey pork and lo mein in buffet not at proper temperatures; bleach sanitizer not used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection); sanitizer bucket stored in basin of hand sink (corrected during inspection); rice scoop improperly stored in ice (corrected during inspection).
Somewhere Else of Rapids, 3311 Plover Road: Dec. 7: One violation: Cheese in two-door glass reach-in cooler not at proper temperature.
South Wood County Recreation Center, 2711 16th St. S.: Dec. 18: No violations.
Subway West, 221 W. Riverview Expressway: Dec. 4: Four violations: Milk in the one-door glass reach-in cooler not held at proper temperature; establishment does not have procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; black olives and mushrooms present in basin of handwashing sink; single-use toweling provided at four-compartment and two-compartment sinks.
Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.
This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wood County inspections: 1 restaurant with 8 violations, 5 ace reports