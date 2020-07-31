Yakov Smirnoff defends anti-mask stance: 'I don't want to lose America'

“Nobody is laughing,” Yakov Smirnoff says. “Nobody is happy.”

Smirnoff is a comedian, so the lack of laughter is an understandably distressing state of affairs.

Smirnoff, best known for his “in Soviet Russia...” shtick, has suddenly become part of the cultural debate over mandatory face masks, which health officials say is one of the best ways to stop transmission of the coronavirus.

Yakov Smirnoff. (Yakov Smirnoff) More

Last Tuesday, Smirnoff attended a town hall in Branson, Mo., where the Soviet-born comedian has been living and performing for many years. The subject of the meeting was face masks, namely whether all residents of Branson (population: 11,500) 13 or older had to wear protective face coverings when in a public space.

Smirnoff spoke out against it, to Twitter’s endless delight.

A favorite of Ronald Reagan, Smirnoff was a kind of proto-Borat who was recently dubbed “the king of Cold War comedy” by the Guardian. “What a country,” went his trademark phrase, expressing his happy incredulity at the United States. He was the perfect emissary from what Reagan called the “evil empire.”

Then the Berlin Wall fell and the culture moved on. Comedy became edgier. Smirnoff eventually left Los Angeles for Branson, located in the Ozark Mountains, on the border with Arkansas. Once described by Bart Simpson as Las Vegas as imagined by his nerdy neighbor Ned Flanders, the town even has its own “strip,” which includes a Dolly-Parton-themed dinner theater, a celebrity car museum, Dick Clark's American Bandstand Theater and several amusement parks.

“In Branson, people respect solid values,” Smirnoff told an interviewer in 1993, shortly after moving there. He set up a theater of his own. A giant billboard directed inbound tourists to where they could see a performance by a “famous Russian comedian,” a tongue-in-cheek self-description Smirnoff has long been fond of.

In speaking out against a mask mandate, Smirnoff believes that he was defending Branson values — which is to say, what are to him American values.

“I don’t want to lose America,” he told Yahoo News.

Yakov Smirnoff celebrates his new status as a U.S. citizen during Liberty Weekend celebrations. (Misha Erwitt/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) More

Face coverings, public health officials say, can greatly reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But because some of those very same public health officials had advised against wearing masks early in the outbreak, and because suspicion of expertise runs high in American society, a segment of the population steadfastly refuses to don a face mask, seeing it as a sign of government oppression, misguided science or just as an unwelcome addition to one’s appearance.

Smirnoff insists he is not in any of those camps. He says he wears a face shield, then promptly texts the author several photographs of him in such a covering. A few minutes later, his wife gets on the phone and begins to describe why shields are superior to masks. (In fact, health experts have said that shields can be a good addition to masks, but are an inferior option on their own.)

“I am not against masks,” Smirnoff says. “I am against people not having a choice to put the mask on.” He grew up in the Soviet Union, after all. And though that experience formed the basis of his humor, it has also made him suspicious of government diktat.