Donald Trump ordered to pay $354 million in New York real estate fraud lawsuit

A New York judge ordered Donald Trump, his namesake company and two of his sons to pay nearly $364 million in damages and barred them from conducting business in the state after committing rampant fraud in over-valuing his real estate empire.

"In order to borrow more and at lower rates, defendants submitted blatantly false financial data to the accountants, resulting in fraudulent financial statements," Justice Arthur Engoron said in a 92-page ruling Friday.

The judge said experts and witnesses that Trump had called to testify had "simply denied reality," and that Trump and the other defendants had " and defendants "failed to accept responsibility or to impose internal controls to prevent future recurrences" of fraud.

The decision − more than a third of a billion dollars − comes three weeks after a federal jury ordered Trump to pay $83 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for civil defamation.

Engoron had already ordered the business halted by ruling last year that the Republican presidential frontrunner committed fraud from 2011 through 2021 through "pure sophistry" and a "fantasy world" of real-estate valuations that "can only be considered fraud." But an appeals court put the order on hold while Engoron presided over a fall trial to determine damages.

The judge found Trump and his Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust liable for $354 million, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. liable for $4 million each and former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg for $1 million. Engoron also barred Trump from doing business in New York State for three years.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court on January 11, 2024 in New York City. Trump won't make his own closing arguments after his lawyers objected to Judge Arthur Engoron insistence that Trump stay within the bounds of "relevant, material facts that are in evidence" of the case. Trump faces a permanent ban from running a business in New York state and $370 million in penalties in the case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James. (Photo by Jefferson Siegel-Pool/Getty Images)

A massive financial blow to Donald Trump

The civil case marks an enormous financial blow to the former president, whose namesake buildings dot the globe, and a major victory for state Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the lawsuit.

Trump still faces a handful of cases this year while campaigning again for the White House.

And he has pleaded not guilty in an unprecedented four criminal cases: a federal election interference trial pending in Washington, a federal trial alleging he mishandled classified documents, an election racketeering trial in Georgia and a trial about falsifying business records in New York.

Outbursts, gag orders, and a question of perjury

The civil fraud trial in Engoron’s courtroom featured fiery testimony by Trump, attacks by the former president on the judge and his chief law clerk, and $15,000 in fines levied on the 2024 Republican frontrunner for violating gag orders.

Trump complained during the trial and while testifying that Engoron wasn’t listening to him. But the judge described in his decision how he weighed the testimony of Trump and Weisselberg, who is reportedly in plea negotiations with the Manhattan district attorney over possible perjury during his testimony.

“This Court listened carefully to every witness, every question, every answer,” Engoron wrote. “Witnesses testified from the witness stand, approximately a yard from the Court, who was thus able to observe expressions, demeanor, and body language." "The Court," Engoron wrote, referring to himself, "has also considered the simple touchstones of self-interest and other motives, common sense, and overall veracity.”

Judge: Trump's valuations 'a fantasy world'

Trump companies often valued properties far higher than appraisers or tax assessors, Engoron found. Trump testified that a disclaimer on property values given to lenders meant the banks knew the estimates were “worthless."

“This is a fantasy world, not the real world,” Engoron wrote in September.

The judge outlined several glaring disputes over Trump property values:

A 200-acre Westchester County property called Seven Springs LLC was appraised by Royal Bank of Pennsylvania in 2006 at $30 million if converted to residential homes. A Cushman & Wakefield appraiser estimated the value in 2014 at $30 million. Trump reported the value at $261 million to $291 million during that period.

Trump Park Avenue, a residential building, had rent-controlled apartments that Engoron ruled had been overvalued by 700%. Trump’s lawyers argued the units could eventually become market-rent units, but Engoron ruled the numbers are supposed to represent “current" values, not “someday, maybe” values.

A lease at 40 Wall St. in New York was appraised in 2010 by Cushman & Wakefield as worth $200 million. But the Trump Organization valued the property at $525 million in 2011 and at $735 million in 2015. Trump said the differences were irrelevant because his lender, Ladder Capitol, made $40 million in interest on a loan for the property. Trump has maintained throughout the trial that James is persecuting him for a victimless crime.

Mar-A-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort, had a market value ranging from $18 million to $27.6 million during the decade ending 2021, according to the Palm Beach County assessor. Trump valued the property at up to $612 million during that period.

Trump’s own apartment in Trump Tower is 10,996 square feet, but he submitted claims it was 30,000 square feet, according to Engoron. The difference resulting in an overvaluation of $114 million to $207 million, the judge wrote.

“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” Engoron wrote of the Trump Tower apartment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge orders Donald Trump to pay $354 million in civil fraud lawsuit