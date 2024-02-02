Zieglers fighting the release of cell phone records from sexual assault investigation

Bridget and Christian Ziegler attend the first Moms for Liberty National Summit, in Tampa in July 2022. The Zieglers are fighting the release of information on Christian Ziegler's cell phone that was obtained by the Sarasota Police Department as part of the investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Christian Ziegler.

Christian and Bridget Ziegler are fighting the release of information from Christian Ziegler's cell phone that was obtained by the Sarasota Police Department as part of its investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Christian Ziegler.

"We request that you take all steps necessary to ensure that no data or information from Mr. Ziegler’s cellphone is released to the public," attorney Matthew Sarelson wrote in a Jan. 30 letter to Sarasota City Attorney Robert Fournier.

Sarelson argued that the records aren't public and that Christian Ziegler is "protected" by Marsy's Law, a 2018 amendment to the Florida Constitution to protect crime victims.

Sarasota police opted not to charge Ziegler with sexual assault after reviewing a cell phone video he took of the sexual encounter, saying the video indicated the encounter was "likely consensual." A related investigation into whether Ziegler committed video voyeurism has been forwarded to State Attorney Ed Brodsky to consider whether to file charges.

"The existence of the video on Mr. Ziegler’s phone clearly exonerates him of any alleged sexual assault. Thus, Mr. Ziegler himself has become the victim of a crime, as his accuser has filed a false report to law enforcement authorities — a first-degree misdemeanor," Sarelson wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

