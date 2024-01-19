Former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler won't be charged with rape

Former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is being investigated over sexual assault allegations.

Sarasota Police aren't filing rape charges against former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler but have asked the State Attorney's Office to review a related investigation into potential video voyeurism by Ziegler.

Police opted not to charge Ziegler with rape after reviewing a video he took of the sexual encounter.

"The video showed that the encounter was likely consensual," police said in a press release sent out Friday afternoon. "Therefore, detectives were unable to develop probable cause to charge Ziegler with Sexual Battery."

The police investigation also sparked a video voyeurism probe after the alleged victim told officers "she was unaware and did not consent to being video recorded," according to the press release. Evidence collected in that investigation is being sent to State Attorney Ed Brodsky's office "for further review."

"On January 19th, 2024, the investigators prepared a probable cause affidavit for the felony crime of Video Voyeurism against Christian Ziegler," according to the police statement. "This affidavit was subsequently sent to the State Attorney’s Office."

Ziegler was accused of rape in October by a woman he had known for years. The case gained national attention and roiled the Florida GOP, prompting the party to remove Ziegler as chair.

The allegation stems from a planned three-way sexual encounter between Ziegler, the alleged victim and Ziegler's wife, Sarasota County School Board member and Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler. According to police affidavits, Bridget Ziegler couldn't attend but Christian Ziegler showed up at the alleged victim's apartment anyway, which is when the alleged assault occurred.

Christian Ziegler denied the allegations, saying the sexual encounter was consensual.

Brodsky did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota police won't charge Christian Ziegler with rape