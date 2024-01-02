Police probing whether FL GOP chair Christian Ziegler committed video voyeurism

Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Police investigating rape allegations against Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler also are probing whether he committed the crime of video voyeurism, according to a new search warrant affidavit.

Sarasota Police filed an application for a third search warrant on Dec. 8 seeking records from Ziegler's Instagram account. Two previous search warrants sought his cell phone and Google account records.

A Sarasota police detective wrote in the search warrant affidavit for Instagram records that she believes "probable cause exists to show (Zeigler) has utilized Instagram to commit the crime of Video Voyeurism."

The search warrant affidavit provides more information about a video Ziegler took of his Oct. 2 sexual encounter with a woman who accused him of rape.

Ziegler was interviewed by detectives on Nov. 2 in his attorney Derek Byrd's office.

"Ziegler showed detectives the 2.5-minute-long video of the sexual encounter," according to the search warrant affidavit. "He stated that the sexual encounter was consensual."

Detectives interviewed the alleged victim and Ziegler's wife, Sarasota County School Board member and Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler.

Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler and her husband, Christian, were rising stars in the Florida Republican Party. A woman has accused him of sexual assault and the governor is calling on him to resign as state party chair.

"The victim did not give Ziegler consent to take this video of them having sex," the affidavit states. "Neither... Ziegler's wife or the victim knew anything about this video that had been taken of the sexual encounter on 10/02/23, and neither had seen the video of this encounter."

"Based on the above information, (police)... believe that evidence of the crime will be found within the Instagram account belonging to Christian Ziegler," according to the affidavit, which was first obtained by The Florida Trident.

The Sarasota Police investigation into Ziegler is ongoing and he has not been charged with any crimes.

"We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated," Byrd said in a statement shortly after the investigation became public.

The Florida GOP is moving toward ousting Ziegler as chair. A meeting is scheduled in Tallahassee on Jan. 8 to vote on his removal.

The search warrant affidavits reveal that Christian and Bridget Ziegler had a three-way sexual encounter with the alleged rape victim more than a year ago.

Another three-way was planned on Oct. 2, but Bridget Ziegler couldn't make it, according to the documents. The woman tried to cancel, but Christian Ziegler showed up at her apartment anyway, and that's when the alleged rape occurred.

Bridget Ziegler has rejected calls to resign from the Sarasota County School Board.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Christian Ziegler investigated for video voyeurism by Sarasota Police