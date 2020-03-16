4 takeaways from the Biden-Sanders Democratic debate

For the first time in this election cycle, just two candidates shared a debate stage Sunday evening, after a spate of dropouts from the Democratic primary field. With former Vice President Joe Biden entrenched as the race’s frontrunner, he had to contend in a one-on-one contest with Sen. Bernie Sanders. On a night when the coronavirus had a huge impact on both the setting and content of the debate, the two candidates battled over their records and attempted to make a final pitch to the four states voting in primaries on Tuesday.

Here are the key takeaways from the night.

A focus on the coronavirus

The debate was originally scheduled to be held in Arizona, with a live audience and Univision’s Jorge Ramos as one of the moderators. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was moved to Washington, D.C., the audience was nixed and Ramos removed himself from the panel after concerns that he may have been exposed to someone who interacted with a person who tested positive for the virus.The lecterns were separated by more than the six feet recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and the two men greeted each other by bumping elbows.

The first half hour of the debate was all about the coronavirus, with each candidate laying out their plans for combating its spread. Sanders insisted that the pandemic showed the necessity for his signature campaign issue, Medicare for All, while Biden stayed focused on immediate measures to contain the virus, scoring a point with the observation that Italy’s national health care plan hadn’t stopped that country’s outbreak, one of the worst in the world.

Sanders recommended as a first step that President Trump stop talking about the disease. “The first thing we’ve got to do, whether or not I’m president, is to shut this president up right now,” he said.

Later in the debate, the two septuagenarians said they were taking additional precautions on the campaign trail. Both said they were hosting “virtual” events with supporters, had asked their staff members to work from home, and were being personally careful with their hygiene.

“I’m very careful about the people I’m interacting with. I’m using a lot of soap and hand sanitizers,” Sanders said.

“I wash my hands God knows how many times a day with hot water and soap,” Biden said. “I make sure I don’t touch my face, and so on,” he added.

The final question of the debate was also on the virus, as each were allowed to give a closing statement. Sanders said we needed to move aggressively to make sure that anyone who needed the treatment was able to get it, before he pivoted to an abbreviated version of his stump speech about the problems of inequality in the country. Biden discussed global coordination, mitigating the economic effects of the virus — and defeating Trump.

A battle over Biden’s record on Social Security

Sanders attacked Biden over comments he has made over the years about the need to reduce the growth of Social Security spending.

“You were in the Senate for a few years,” said Sanders. “Time and time again, talking about the necessity with pride about cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare and veterans programs.”

Biden insisted that had never been his position, although the Sanders campaign has run ads that show him calling for a freeze on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid on the floor of the Senate. “All that I would say to the American people, go to YouTube,” Sanders said. “It’s all over the place. Joe said it many, many times.”